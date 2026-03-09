Bo Bichette Seeking Advice from Mets Legend David Wright

In offering Bo Bichette his three-year, $126 million contract this offseason, the New York Mets were putting their trust in two things.

First, that Bichette will be able to make the transition from shortstop, where he spent the first seven years of his career, to third base, where he is expected to post nearly every day with the Mets. Second, and perhaps more importantly, is that Bichette will be able to adapt quickly to the intense microscope of playing in New York and continue to produce the eye-popping results at the plate that earned him the contract.

It's a unique situation that the 28-year-old slugger finds himself in, but not unheard of. And lucky for Bichette, one of the best sources of wisdom for his ultra-specific situation happens to be at Mets camp this spring, that being two-time Gold Glover and seven-time All-Star third baseman David Wright.

According to Wright, who spoke to the media in Port St. Lucie on Monday afternoon, Bichette reached out to him unprompted to seek advice ahead of the season. Wright says that he expects the two to meet and spend some time together at some point during the day.

"I was excited and surprised when Bo reached out and asked if I was coming down and if I had a few minutes for him," Wright said. "I'm not sure what direction that's going to go into, whether it's third base, or New York, or whatever the question-set is. But I'm excited to spend some time with him."

Bo Bichette proactively reached out to David Wright to see if he was coming down to Mets spring training



Wright figures he'll end up spending some time with Bichette today pic.twitter.com/kbxYY4ijIE — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) March 9, 2026

Wright, who spent his entire career 14-year career in Queens and became the fourth captain in franchise history in 2013, figures to be the perfect voice to guide Bichette into a leadership role with his new club. Wright's expertise as one of the best defensive gloves at third base during his time in the league will also be a major asset for Bichette, who was below average defensively at shortstop and will now have to cut his teeth in his new role on the hot corner.

While it's no surprise that Wright's presence is still strong within the Mets organization, it speaks volumes that Bichette was the one to reach out first, signaling a maturity and strong sense of responsibility with his new squad. In fact, it's not the first time that the young infielder has taken it upon himself to seek advice from other legends at the position. Earlier this offseason, Bichette explained that he spoke with five-time Gold Glove winner Matt Chapman and 10-time Gold Glove winner Nolan Arenado about how to manage the transition to third base.

“The game reps and everything are important, but I’m lucky enough to have a personal relationship with some really great third basemen. Some of the best to ever do it,” Bichette told Michelle Margaux of SNY. “I’ve had a lot of conversations with them, seeing what works for them and just trying to figure out what that means for me.”

Bo Bichette tells @mmargaux8 that he's chatted with Matt Chapman and Nolan Arenado as he's transitioning to play third base pic.twitter.com/Zct0GSjUd5 — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) February 24, 2026

What it ultimately means for Bichette is still yet to be seen, as managing the transition to a new position in the New York market will undoubtedly be no easy task. But the two-time All-Star is certainly checking off all the right boxes when it comes to the mental side, and as long as he can play a serviceable third base to pair with 180-plus hits, the Mets should be pleased with the contributions from their latest free agent signing.

