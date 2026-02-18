Carlos Mendoza clarifies Mets’ plans for Tobias Myers

The New York Mets made a big move to acquire Freddy Peralta to be their new ace, but the underrated aspect of the deal was getting the Milwaukee Brewers to include Tobias Myers. With five years of club control remaining and the versatility to either start or relieve, Myers could be a key chess piece for the Mets' 2026 pitching staff.

Two very good at-bats from Tobias Myers. Notched strikeouts against Alvarez and Luis Robert Jr., locating very well in both appearances. #Mets pic.twitter.com/4jhqQMfGix — Brandyn Pokrass (@BPok24) February 18, 2026

Myers actually started for the Brewers in 2024 before moving to the bullpen last season, proving to be quite effective as a reliever as well. The Mets have asked Myers to start in spring training, but manager Carlos Mendoza revealed on Wednesday that Myers will be on the Opening Day roster even if all of the team's starters get through camp healthy.

Tobias Myers will be on the Mets' Opening Day roster one way or the other, Carlos Mendoza said today. If the rotation is full because everyone is healthy, Myers will to go to the bullpen. The Mets won't send him to the minors simply to keep him stretched out. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) February 18, 2026

There was a possibility the Mets could have sent Myers, who has a minor league option remaining, down to Triple-A Syracuse to remain stretched out as a starter. Mendoza dismissed that option, indicating that Myers will have a role with the club, even if he is working in relief behind the club's current starting group of Peralta, Clay Holmes, David Peterson, Kodai Senga, Nolan McLean and Sean Manaea.

Simply keeping Myers up is the smart play for the Mets, who want to keep as many of their best pitchers in Queens as possible. Preserving Myers' option could also pay dividends in the long run in the event the Mets decide to move him in the future to upgrade another area of the roster.

Tobias Myers has his Mets marching orders — and is ‘ready for anything’ https://t.co/cZI2mpVDJy pic.twitter.com/ZhodxTiqGU — New York Post (@nypost) February 11, 2026

Why It Makes Sense For Tobias Myers To Start In Spring Training

Even with a full assortment of starters, the Mets will have use for Myers to start in spring training. Both McLean and Holmes will depart camp at the end of the month to pitch for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic, so the Mets will need starters to navigate spring games, which Myers can help with given his previous experience in the role.

It is also easier to shorten a pitcher from starting to relieving than the other way around, so keeping Myers ready to start now could help if the Mets have a rash of injuries in their rotation during camp. While David Stearns is certainly hoping to get through camp without any major losses, it is important to remember that the Mets ended up needing both Griffin Canning and Tylor Megill in their Opening Day rotation last year after camp injuries to Manaea and Frankie Montas.

If two starters went down again this season from the original group of six, the Mets would be able to slot Myers into the rotation to fill a hole while allowing Christian Scott and Jonah Tong to get regular innings for Triple-A Syracuse. Myers would then be free to transition to the bullpen when the team gets back to full health, offering them key flexibility to adapt to any situation that could arise in spring training.

