The Mets Are Telling Us Plenty About Their Pitching Plans Without Saying It

The New York Mets are determined to not have a repeat of the 2025 season where injuries and underperformance derailed a league-best 45-24 start.

In the starting pitching department, the Mets hit a wall in the final three months of the season, which led to their slow collapse.

But in reality, it all began in spring training of last year when Frankie Montas (lat strain) and Sean Manaea (oblique) both went down with injuries. This made the Mets' starting pitching depth razor thin heading into last season.

This time around, the Mets are building stronger starting pitching depth, which they are telling us through their plans with newcomer Tobias Myers.

According to Myers, the Mets told him to stretch out as a starter in spring training. This comes as a bit of a surprise given the Mets already have six capable starting pitchers in Freddy Peralta, Kodai Senga, Clay Holmes, David Peterson, Nolan McLean and Sean Manaea. Add Myers, Jonah Tong and Christian Scott to the mix and the Mets are loaded on depth.

Myers of course was acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers in the trade for the star ace Peralta. The right-hander has had success as both a starter and reliever in his young career and figures to factor into both areas for the Mets.

"They like that I can do both and I don't mind either/or," Myers said. "I just want to help the team win. ... really doesn't matter to me. I'm just there to be the best teammate I can and do everything I can every day to help the team win. I think as of now I'm stretching out as a starter, and we'll see how everything goes throughout camp."

As a starter in 2024, Myers' rookie season, he had a 7-6 record and 3.11 ERA. However, Myers posted a rough 5.64 ERA in six starts in 2025 before being moved to the bullpen. As a reliever last season, Myers had a sparkling 1.91 ERA in 28.1 innings.

Myers, 27, is at the very least going to be a lock for the Mets' bullpen as a long reliever who can serve as a swingman that makes spot starts.

And what the Mets are telling us about their pitching plans is that they want to build stronger depth than they had a season ago.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Recommended Articles