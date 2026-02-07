Clay Holmes Gets Honest About the Mets' Rotation

New York Mets fans don't need to be reminded about how their starting rotation fared during the second half of the 2025 season.

But a little refresher never hurt anybody. The entire pitching staff had a collective 4.74 ERA after the All-Star break. However, while the bullpen wasn't fantastic, this stat would have been higher if they weren't included.

Plus, the one starter who excelled down the stretch was rookie Nolan McLean. If he wasn't around, then it's hard to fathom just how poor the rotation's ERA would have been. This is owed to Kodai Senga failing to produce, David Peterson falling apart down the stretch, and Sean Manaea struggling mightily when he was healthy enough to pitch.

The one veteran starter who remained consistent was Clay Holmes, who finished the year with a respectable 12-8 record with a 3.53 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 165.2 innings pitched. This is made even more impressive when one remembers that Holmes had been converted to a starter last offseason after spending nearly all of his career as a reliever.

New York Mets pitcher Clay Holmes (35) pitches. | John Jones-Imagn Images

Clay Holmes Speaks on State of Mets' Rotation Heading into 2026

Because of his success last season, many are hoping that Holmes can step into a leadership role among the Mets' starters in 2026.

Holmes spoke with the media at Port St. Lucie on February 6 and got honest about where the rotation stands.

"I think [the rotation] is one area where we can definitely make some improvements. But I think that's a challenge that we're all ready to accept," Holmes said, per an X post from the Mets. He then added, "Obviously, the talent is there. We have some exciting young guys that can really help us. We've got some guys coming back that have done things before, and it's just a matter of being those players.

"And so, there's a great mix. The talent is really good. I think we all have a hunger and a desire to really kind of push this team, and kind of come together as a rotation, and reach our potential," Holmes added. "So it's a great group of guys, a great mix, so it's gonna be a fun spring training, just to set that foundation and keep pushing things."

Clay Holmes talks about proving to himself that he can be a starter, his outlook for the rotation in 2026, and pitching for Team USA in the upcoming World Baseball Classic 💪 pic.twitter.com/guo1f3JPhR — New York Mets (@Mets) February 5, 2026

The addition of Freddy Peralta should work wonders for New York, both in terms of their on-field production and clubhouse camaraderie. And Holmes should also be a key piece of both aspects.

