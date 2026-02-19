Dave Portnoy Disses Steve Cohen Over Pete Alonso Mets Decision

New York Mets fans don't need to be reminded that superstar slugger Pete Alonso is no longer on their roster after he signed a five-year, $155 million deal with the Baltimore Orioles in free agency back in December.

In fact, New York didn't even make Alonso an offer in free agency after finding out how much he was being offered from other teams. While the team did a nice job of adding other talented pieces in the wake of Alonso leaving, seeing the beloved Polar Bear wearing another team's uniform is going to take a long time to get used to.

Baltimore Orioles first baseman Pete Alonso (25) | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Dave Portnoy Calls Steve Cohen Out for Not Re-signing Pete Alonso

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy rarely misses an opportunity to stir the pot on social media. And he proved this once again with an exchange he had with Mets Owner Steve Cohen on Thursday, regarding Alonso's free agency.

The entire exchange between Portnoy and Cohen began when Nishant Kumar (@nishantkumar07) of Bloomberg made an X post on February 19 that read, "Mets owner Steve Cohen got a $3.4 billion payday from his hedge fund last year. Here are the top earners in 2025". It came with a graphic showing all the top earners, with Cohen at the top.

This prompted a response from Portnoy on X, who wrote, "I think I have a solution for [New York City Mayor Zohran] Mandami. Tax wall street people like Steve Cohen who built their fortunes just on Wall Street 90%. That’s not real work to begin with."

I think I have a solution for Mandami. Tax wall street people like Steve Cohen who built their fortunes just on Wall Street 90%. That’s not real work to begin with. https://t.co/PowagwmUBc — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) February 19, 2026

It didn't take Cohen long to muster up a response. He commented on this post from Portnoy and wrote, "I love that idea , what a genius".

A few hours later, Portnoy replied with a photo of Alonso posing in an Orioles jersey for media day and wrote, "I’ll tell you this Stevie. 1. I would out trade you if I had your capital to start and #2 if I had your money this guy would 100% still be in a Mets uniform."

I’ll tell you this Stevie. 1. I would out trade you if I had your capital to start and #2 if I had your money this guy would 100% still be in a Mets uniform. https://t.co/9jX0M2R3ug pic.twitter.com/es6N2Ddu1c — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) February 19, 2026

There hasn't been a response from Cohen after this most recent quip from Portnoy. And it's probably for the best that the Mets Owner doesn't engage with him any further, as Portnoy is notorious for escalating his social media beefs to an unnecessary degree.

But Cohen can get the last laugh if Bo Bichette, Jorge Polanco, Marcus Semien, and Luis Robert Jr. can perform to their potential this season.

