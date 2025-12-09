David Stearns addresses rumored Juan Soto-Francisco Lindor tension

On November 28, Mike Puma of the New York Post published an article that suggested there was a rift between New York Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor and Mets second baseman and outfielder Jeff McNeil during the 2025 season.

The basis of this was "a heated confrontation" between Lindor and McNeil during the Mets' June 20 game against the Philadelphia Phillies, after McNeil made a defensive mistake during the game.

But that wasn't the only aspect of Puma's article that caught the attention of Mets fans. In addition, he claimed that the relationship between Lindor and Mets star slugger Juan Soto was "chilly," given that the two have completely different personalities.

Issues between Lindor and McNeil are one thing, given that McNeil can be seen as expendable at this point in his career, and is expected by many to get traded this winter. But if there was a true rift between Lindor and Soto, who are expected to be New York's two franchise players for the foreseeable future, it would be a lot more terrifying to consider.

David Stearns Speaks on Report of "Chilly" Lindor-Soto Relationship

One would imagine that if there was a rift between his two star players, Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns would have known about it long before Puma's report came out last month. And if he didn't, then that might be a problem in and of itself.

What's for sure is that Stearns was asked about the reported disconnect between Soto and Lindor when speaking with the media on December 8 and offered a clear response.

"I think Juan and Francisco are two elite baseball players who care a ton about winning, who show up and work incredibly hard, and play very well together. And from my perspective, that's what's most important. And they go out and produce, and I think that they're gonna help us win a lot of games," Stearns said, per an X post from SNY.

Perhaps this answer should have been expected from Stearns, as he wasn't going to confirm any issues between Lindor and Soto to the media if he knew about any. Of course, Mets fans would have preferred to hear Stearns shut this idea down outright, but that wasn't really his place.

Ultimately, fans will have to wait to hear from either Lindor or Soto about this report before getting the entire story, although neither of those guys would probably admit to a relationship rift, either.

