David Stearns addresses the Brandon Nimmo trade

The New York Mets got their offseason rolling on Sunday night with the massive trade of a franchise staple in Brandon Nimmo.

Nimmo was a fan favorite; a homegrown talent, drafted 13th overall by the club in 2011 that came up through their pipeline before making his MLB debut in 2016. With 1,066 regular season appearances across 10 seasons, Nimmo ranks 11th in franchise history for games played. But president of baseball operations David Stearns made a baseball decision, asking Nimmo to lift his no-trade clause and sending him to Texas in a one-for-one deal for second baseman Marcus Semien.

Trading Nimmo says a lot about the club's commitment to overhaul the current roster in an attempt to improve on what was an undeniably disappointing 2025 season. It also backs up Stearns' comments on adding run prevention, as they valued Semien's Gold Glove play in the infield over Nimmo's superior bat.

Stearns addressed the media on Monday, fielding questions on the trade, what it means for the rest of the offseason, and other factors informing the club's decision-making going forward. Here is a look at the key points from New York's lead executive.

On trading Nimmo

When speaking on Nimmo's immense impact as a mainstay in the Mets lineup, Stearns was quick to highlight how difficult it can be to move a "franchise great."

"From the moment the Mets drafted Brandon, he did everything right here," Stearns said. "He represented the organization exceptionally well on and off the field, and really was a great Met."

Stearns went on to explain that the fan relationship was "something that he had to think about" when making a deal like this, adding that the personal relationships between players and the front office also makes it "challenging."

"We have real relationships with Brandon, and our players have real relationships with Brandon. Coaches do, front office does, so that is a part of this. And that certainty makes decisions like this a little bit more challenging than they otherwise would be."

David Stearns was asked how much he weighted Brandon Nimmo's relationship with Mets fans in the decision on whether or not to trade him:



Just a few days ago, rumors popped up that Nimmo was unhappy with the idea that Francisco Lindor could be named captain of the Mets. When asked if the trade was an attempt to change the clubhouse dynamics, Stearns turned his focus toward the bigger picture.

"I don't know if it's necessarily wanting to change the clubhouse dynamics," he said. "I think it's a recognition that what we did last year wasn't good enough and running back the exact same group wasn't the right thing to do."

How the trade will impact offseason decisions

While noting the emotional factor, Stearns affirmed the Nimmo trade as "the right decision for the organization." Early speculation is that this deal could signal the Mets' intentions to sign one of the top free agent outfielders, those being Kyle Tucker or Cody Bellinger.

But Tucker and Bellinger are both set for a hefty payday, and New York is facing their own free agents in Edwin Diaz and Pete Alonso. When asked if the Mets would be able to add one of the premier outfielders while holding on to Diaz and Alonso, Stearns explained that "anything would be realistic."

"I think our ownership group and Steve is very consistent that they're willing to support what we think is right from a baseball perspective," he said. "Payroll space is not unending, but I am also very confident that we're going to have the support we need and certainly the resources we need to put a very good team on the field."

David Stearns was asked if he would have the financial latitude to add a top-flite outfielder this offseason, in addition to potentially keeping Pete Alonso and Edwin Díaz:



On the same note, Stearns continued to reiterate the Mets' desire to bring back both Alonso and Diaz, simply stating "we'd love to have Pete and Edwin back. They're both great Mets." Stearns did not comment on any contract negotiations that may have occurred.

What the outfield could look like

With Nimmo out of the picture, New York's outfield is left with just one lock in Juan Soto. When asked about the plan for aligning the outfield for 2026, Stearns hit on a few possibilities including top prospects Carson Benge and Jett Williams.

"I think it would be too early for me to really determine how our outfield alignment is going to shape up," he noted first. "Clearly we've got Juan. Tyrone Taylor is back with us. We've got a number of young outfielders including Carson Benge, who we think can contribute at the major league level over the course of next year. As I mentioned we think Jeff [McNeil] is a contributor at the major league level in the outfield next year. Jett Williams has seen some outfield time, and we believe [he] can play well there, and we've seen that in the minor leagues."

"There is the opportunity for external acquisitions," Stearns added. "We've got a lot of offseason left. I would expect us to continue to be active in a variety of spaces to bring players in here."

What is the plan for Jeff McNeil?

At first glance, Jeff McNeil appears to be the player most impacted by the Nimmo trade. As an already reported trade option for the Mets, McNeil's fate seemed sealed by the addition of a 2025 Gold Glove second baseman in Semien.

But Stearns provided some clarity on McNeil's standing with the organization, explaining that he spoke to him yesterday about what his role will look like going forward, which could include outfield, second base, and first base, the last as a potential replacement for Alonso.

"I think Jeff, by virtue of his positional versatility, still has an ability to impact our team in a variety of ways", he said. "His ability to play corner outfield is a help. There may still be days if Semien needs a blow, where he's playing some second base. We may ask Jeff to play some first base, depending on how the offseason pans out."

"I talked to Jeff yesterday. He understands where we're headed, I think he wants to be a part of this."

"I think he wants to be a part of this and he understands that his positional versatility is a real asset for us."



On Marcus Semien

On the other side of the deal is Semien, who Stearns took the time to speak highly of as a complete player despite a couple down years at the plate.

"I think there's still some underlying aspects of what he does that are encouraging for us offensively," he said. "I also think it's notable that this is a player that can contribute to winning baseball in a variety of different ways and the bat may not actually lead the way at this point in his career."

"We think there's likely some bounce-back in his offensive profile and his offensive game. But what we're counting on, at the top of his skillset is the contributions he can make for us defensively, how he can perform on the bases. We think those are going to help us win games."

David Stearns was asked about Marcus Semien's down year at the plate last year and what makes him believe that Semien can bounce back:



While there are plenty of moves still to be made this offseason, there are new possibilities for what the roster could look like on Opening Day that didn't exist before the Nimmo deal. Stearns' immediate comments highlight this outlook, as he recognized the need for instrumental change at the expense of a franchise pillar. As the offseason unfolds, this attitude could result in similar, perhaps even more significant moves.

