David Stearns Gets Clear on Kodai Senga's Mets Future

The New York Mets completed a trade for former Milwaukee Brewers ace Freddy Peralta on January 21.

This gives the Mets the frontline starting pitcher to pair with Nolan McLean that they've been seeking all offseason. It also gives them another big league arm for their rotation, which adds further depth to a starting staff that has plenty of veteran guys with question marks headed into the 2026 season.

There's Peralta, McLean, and Clay Holmes, who has likely already secured his spot in the starting rotation. After that, there's David Peterson (who was great in the 2025 season's first half before collapsing down the stretch), Sean Manaea (who disappointed last season), Jonah Tong (who shows potential as a rookie), and Kodai Senga.

Read more: Mets' Freddy Peralta Trade Shouldn't Prevent Jose Quintana Reunion

Senga was the Mets' ace in the 2023 season. He then missed almost all of 2024 with injuries. He started 2025 off strong, then got hurt and was a shell of himself when he returned to the point where he was demoted to the minor leagues for the regular season's final month.

New York Mets starting pitcher Kodai Senga (34) pitches. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Heading into this offseason, there were several reports that Senga was a likely trade candidate, given that his spot in the rotation is unclear and he has shown enough potential in the past to receive a worthwhile haul in return.

But Senga remains in New York as of late January, which suggests that he'll stick around.

David Stearns Speaks on Kodai Senga's Spot on Mets Roster

Mets President of Baseball Operations David Stearns spoke with Andy Martino for a January 22 interview and was asked about where Senga stands heading into 2026.

"I certainly expect Kodai to be a member of our rotation," Stearns said. "He has had a really strong offseason. He actually came over to the States right around the new year. All of our staff got to see him; he looks in great shape, and we're excited to get him going in spring training."

An update on Carson Benge and Kodai Senga after some more big moves 👀



Check out David Stearns' exclusive interview with @martinonyc!



🎥👉 https://t.co/iMDclW0huy pic.twitter.com/XNbTXRqixK — New York Mets (@Mets) January 22, 2026

While this is nice to hear from Stearns, this doesn't guarantee that Senga has a spot in New York's starting rotation, or that he will even be on their Opening Day roster.

But he does appear to be a potential bounce-back candidate this season, and if the 32-year-old (who turns 33 on January 30) could re-find his 2023 form, then the Mets' starting staff might become one of the deepest and most formidable in the National League.

Recommended Articles