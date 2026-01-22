Mets' Freddy Peralta Trade Shouldn't Prevent Jose Quintana Reunion

When speaking with the media after Bo Bichette's introductory press conference on January 21, New York Mets President of Baseball Operations David Stearns was asked by SNY's Steve Gelbs about how determined he is to find another starting pitcher for New York's staff.

“My preference is to add a starting pitcher. I’ve been open and honest about that throughout the entirety of the offseason. I can’t say with certainty [that] we’re going to be able to do that, but we remain engaged on a number of different fronts in that market. We've still got plenty of time to go in the offseason, plenty of time before Opening Day. And so we'll see where it heads," Stearns responded, per an X post from SNY.

Stearns didn't need much time at all. On the night of January 21, Pat Ragazzo of Mets on SI broke the news on X that the Mets had acquired former Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta (and right-handed pitcher Tobias Myers) in exchange for top prospects Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat.

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta throws during the first inning of their game against the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday, September 16, 2025 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It was no secret that the Mets had been actively pursuing Peralta for weeks now. While trading both Williams and Sproat is a tough blow for this team's future, the bottom line is that the Mets are trying to win right now. And they needed to make a move like this to have any chance of beating the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In fact, they might have other moves to make if they're to become the Dodgers' biggest threat in the National League.

Mets' Jose Quintana Reunion Should Still Be Considered

On the morning of January 21, Will Sammon of The Athletic wrote in an article that New York could potentially pursue a reunion with Jose Quintana in free agency.

On the surface, the Mets still pursuing Quintana doesn't seem to make sense after landing Peralta. But every baseball fan knows how important starting pitcher depth is. And with Sproat no longer an option, that means another deeper rotation piece would be worth getting, especially because Quintana would come at a bargain price.

Quintana is also beloved by fans, was a key part of the team's elite clubhouse chemistry, and could serve as a leader and mentor for the team in 2026. And he could end up being invaluable in the postseason or whenever else the Mets need an arm in a pinch.

This is why trading for Peralta shouldn't rule out a reunion with Quintana in free agency.

