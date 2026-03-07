How Kodai Senga Looked in First Spring Training Start for Mets

One of the most intriguing players for the New York Mets in spring training is starting pitcher Kodai Senga, who was the subject of trade speculation throughout the winter.

The Mets opted to hold onto Senga, and his first spring training start offered optimism that they made the right decision.

On Saturday, Senga faced the St. Louis Cardinals in Jupiter and allowed two runs on three hits in 2.2 innings of work while striking out two and walking none. The two runs came on solo homers with the wind blowing out to left field, but the most encouraging aspects of Senga’s debut were its length and his fastball velocity.

The Mets saw Senga throw 50 pitches in his first spring start and average 96.7 mph on his fastball, which is right in line with his career norms. Senga also touched 98.9 mph on the high end, which is a good sign his arm is feeling good ahead of the final two weeks of camp.

Kodai Senga Indicates Willingness To Pitch Every Five Days

Another notable development for Senga came postgame, when he indicated to the media that he is willing to throw every fifth day if the Mets need him to. The Mets have been giving him an extra day of rest throughout his first three years in the majors, but there has been renewed debate about whether that is the best strategy for the team going forward after SNY’s Ron Darling raised the issue during a recent broadcast.

Senga said during his media availability that he has never told the Mets he can’t pitch every five days or asked for the extra day, adding that he was simply operating under the plan provided by the organization. This development is noteworthy since the Mets are approaching a point where they must decide whether to carry a five- or six-man rotation if their main starters — Senga, Freddy Peralta, Sean Manaea, Clay Holmes, David Peterson and Nolan McLean — get through camp healthy.

Kodai Senga talks about his willingness to pitch on regular rest:



"I've never said that I can't throw on regular rest or that I prefer an extra day. If I'm told by the organization, 'hey, you're going on this day,' that's what I'm going to get ready for and prepare for. As long… pic.twitter.com/pwkUVnmPaZ — SNY (@SNYtv) March 7, 2026

The bigger story of the day, however, is that Senga’s fastball velocity looks good and he hasn’t reported any physical issues throughout camp. Few pitchers in the Mets’ rotation have a higher upside than Senga, who was the team’s choice to start Game 1 of both the National League Division Series and National League Championship Series in 2024 despite missing nearly the entire season due to injury.

The best version of a potential Mets postseason rotation has a healthy Senga slotted at No. 3 behind Peralta and McLean, which could be a formidable trio if all three are pitching at their best. There is a long way to go before that point, but a healthy Senga gives the Mets an excellent opportunity to reach their full potential.

