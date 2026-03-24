Don't Count Mets Out From Acquiring Bullpen Help

The New York Mets haven't made a decision yet on the last spot in their bullpen for Opening Day.

It looks like it will come between lefties Bryan Hudson and Dick Lovelady after Craig Kimbrel was informed he won't make the team.

However, don't count out the Mets acquiring bullpen help on the waiver wire before Thursday.

If the Mets aren't comfortable giving the final spot to Hudson or Lovelady, they could scour the waiver wire for another arm.

Hudson had a 16.20 ERA in 3.1 innings in Grapefruit League play. The Mets acquired him from the Chicago White Sox for cash considerations back in February.

Hudson had a 1.73 ERA in 62.1 innings for the Milwaukee Brewers back in 2024. But last season he posted a 4.80 ERA in just 15 innings for the Brewers and White Sox.

As for Lovelady, the lefty had a 1.80 ERA and eight strikeouts across five Grapefruit League innings. The Mets designated Lovelady for assignment on four separate occasions last year. They picked him back up from the Washington Nationals on waivers on March 14.

Lovelady had a 6.30 ERA in 10 innings for the Mets last season. The 30-year-old produced a 4.46 ERA across 34.1 innings in 2024 for the Chicago Cubs and Tampa Bay Rays.

Lovelady's best year came in 2021 for the Kansas City Royals, where he posted a 3.48 ERA in 20.2 innings.

The Mets should be in wait-and-see mode on whether a more capable reliever becomes available on the waiver wire before Opening Day.

New York could also choose to stick with what they have, especially if they want another lefty in their bullpen.

But president of baseball operations David Stearns and his front office will always be opportunistic when it comes to bringing in players.

Final Bench Spot

Feb 17, 2026; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets infielder Jared Young (29) fields a ground ball hopper during the New York Mets spring training workouts at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

In addition to the final bullpen slot, the Mets will need to decide who gets the last bench spot as well.

It seems that the final bench piece will be either Cristian Pache, Vidal Brujan or Jared Young on Opening Day.

The Mets could decide to keep Brujan on the roster to serve as the primary backup shortstop to Francisco Lindor. Especially since Lindor is coming off surgery for a broken hamate bone.

Young also could have a leg up given that he is a left-handed hitter. Pache is at a disadvantage because he hits right-handed and Tyrone Taylor is the main backup outfielder.

The Mets' bench projects as Mark Vientos, Taylor and Luis Torrens, all righty hitters. The team could use a left-handed bat off the bench and that's where Young or the switch-hitting Brujan comes in.

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