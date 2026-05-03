Mets Place Ronny Mauricio on IL in Another Blow to Lineup

Add another name to the injured list for the New York Mets.

After falling to the Los Angeles Angels in extra innings Saturday, manager Carlos Mendoza announced that Ronny Mauricio will go on the injured list with a fractured left thumb. The injury occurred when Mauricio was sliding into first base, attempting to beat out a slow groundball.

He was checked out by the trainers and Mendoza after the play and exited the game. He was replaced at shortstop by Bo Bichette.

The play where Ronny Mauricio fractured his thumb by sliding into first base: https://t.co/ZpwXfBlX65 pic.twitter.com/786Bf3SZAK — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) May 3, 2026

This was certainly the last thing in the world the Mets wanted to happen, given that Mauricio was expected to get the bulk of the reps at shortstop with Francisco Lindor also on the IL with a left calf strain. Now, New York will be without two of their shortstops for an extended period of time, putting yet another crimp in not only the defense but the Mets' lineup as well.

Maurico joins the aforementioned Lindor, Jorge Polanco (wrist contusion/Achilles), Jared Young (meniscus tear) and most recently Luis Robert Jr. (lumbar disc herniation) on the IL for the Amazins'.

Mauricio has played in 10 games this season for the Mets, posting a .219 batting average with one home run and two RBI.

Who Will Play Shortstop for the Mets?

Apr 28, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets third baseman Bo Bichette (19) throws a runner out at first base in the seventh inning against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The realistic option at shortstop for the Mets would be Bo Bichette, especially since it's his natural position that he played during the first seven years of his big league career with the Toronto Blue Jays. Mendoza, however, did not fully commit to that decision when he was asked after the game. New York will still have to call up someone from the minor leagues before Sunday's game. Vidal Brujan and Eric Wagaman are options.

Carlos Mendoza shares that Ronny Mauricio has a fractured left thumb and will go on IL: pic.twitter.com/h4FeNRbDGE — SNY (@SNYtv) May 3, 2026

Even though Bichette has seemingly adjusted nicely to his new position at third base, moving him to shortstop is the most logical move for the Mets. That would also open up the likelihood of moving Brett Baty back to third base, who excelled at the position during his breakout 2025 campaign.

"Whatever the team needs," Bichette said to reporters on potentially moving back to shortstop.

Adding insult to injury, the Mets again woke up on Sunday with the worst record in all of baseball at 11-22. They will look to win their first series in nearly two weeks when they play the finale of their three-game set against the Angels with Clay Holmes on the hill.

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