Mets Place Ronny Mauricio on IL in Another Blow to Lineup
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Add another name to the injured list for the New York Mets.
After falling to the Los Angeles Angels in extra innings Saturday, manager Carlos Mendoza announced that Ronny Mauricio will go on the injured list with a fractured left thumb. The injury occurred when Mauricio was sliding into first base, attempting to beat out a slow groundball.
He was checked out by the trainers and Mendoza after the play and exited the game. He was replaced at shortstop by Bo Bichette.
This was certainly the last thing in the world the Mets wanted to happen, given that Mauricio was expected to get the bulk of the reps at shortstop with Francisco Lindor also on the IL with a left calf strain. Now, New York will be without two of their shortstops for an extended period of time, putting yet another crimp in not only the defense but the Mets' lineup as well.
Maurico joins the aforementioned Lindor, Jorge Polanco (wrist contusion/Achilles), Jared Young (meniscus tear) and most recently Luis Robert Jr. (lumbar disc herniation) on the IL for the Amazins'.
Mauricio has played in 10 games this season for the Mets, posting a .219 batting average with one home run and two RBI.
Who Will Play Shortstop for the Mets?
The realistic option at shortstop for the Mets would be Bo Bichette, especially since it's his natural position that he played during the first seven years of his big league career with the Toronto Blue Jays. Mendoza, however, did not fully commit to that decision when he was asked after the game. New York will still have to call up someone from the minor leagues before Sunday's game. Vidal Brujan and Eric Wagaman are options.
Even though Bichette has seemingly adjusted nicely to his new position at third base, moving him to shortstop is the most logical move for the Mets. That would also open up the likelihood of moving Brett Baty back to third base, who excelled at the position during his breakout 2025 campaign.
"Whatever the team needs," Bichette said to reporters on potentially moving back to shortstop.
Adding insult to injury, the Mets again woke up on Sunday with the worst record in all of baseball at 11-22. They will look to win their first series in nearly two weeks when they play the finale of their three-game set against the Angels with Clay Holmes on the hill.
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Logan VanDine is a contributing writer for On SI's Mets. Logan is a graduate of Rider University where he majored in Sports Media and minored in Sports Studies. During his time at Rider, Logan worked for Rider's radio station, 107.7 The Bronc as a sports host, producer and broadcaster, and for the school's paper: The Rider News. He began his time with The Rider News as a section writer for sports and was a copy editor for two years followed by being one of the sports editors during his senior year. Logan also placed third in the New Jersey Press Foundation Awards for sports feature writing. Aside from his work at On SI, he is also a writer for FanSided covering the New York Giants and Mets and also covers the Giants for Total Apex Sports. Give him a follow on X: @VandineLogan