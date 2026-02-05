Eduardo Perez's Ideal Mets Free Agency Target Hits a Dead End

If the New York Mets are going to have any other major moves before the start of the 2026 season, it would likely be to add a frontline starting pitcher.

Granted, they already got their frontline guy by trading for Freddy Peralta. But given how poorly the Mets' rotation fared in the second half of the 2025 season, there's a strong case to be made that they could use another elite arm.

And former Houston Astros southpaw Framber Valdez would have made sense.

Eduardo Perez Made Mets Case for Signing Framber Valdez

ESPN MLB color commentator Eduardo Perez was very clear about where he thought Valdez should sign, which he conveyed during a February 4 appearance on "MLB Network Radio".

"This is where the New York Mets could really use a Framber Valdez. I look, and I just cannot keep my eye off the New York Mets," Perez said, per an X post from @MLBNetworkRadio. "You want to win? Framber Valdez could get you there. He could stabilize your bullpen because you know exactly what you're gonna get out of him. You're gonna get the grounds crew to work more on re-sodding that infield because of all the ground balls that are gonna be hit off not only his two-seam fastball, but his curveball, as well.

"You're gonna get swing and miss, even though those numbers have gone down in recent years. The ability to be able to get out of jams is what Framber Valdez does really well. And I don't know if he's holding out for this, for the Mets to come in... I'd love to have this guy in camp now. I really would love to have him in camp as soon as possible," Perez concluded.

Framber Valdez Signs With Detroit Tigers

While Perez made a lot of great points, news broke on the evening of February 4 that Valdez signed a three-year, $115 million contract with the Detroit Tigers, which includes a player option after the second season.

Therefore, Valdez is no longer an option for New York. And Perez's apparent worry that the Mets' front office was waiting too long to make a decisive move on him ended up ringing true.

Ultimately, New York didn't need Valdez after landing Freddy Peralta. But they still could have used him.

