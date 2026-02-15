Edwin Diaz Claps Back After Steve Cohen's Stance on Dodgers Decision

Many New York Mets fans are bitter about the fact that Edwin Diaz signed a three-year, $69 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers in free agency this offseason.

It would have been hard to see Diaz wearing any other team's jersey after all he has done and meant to the Mets since joining the team in 2019. Yet, the fact that he chose the two-time defending World Series champions and the team that kept New York from making it to the World Series in 2024 rubbed salt in the wound.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Edwin Diaz (3) | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Edwin Diaz Responds to Steve Cohen's Comment About "Perplexing" Dodgers Decision

Mets Owner Steve Cohen spoke with Howie Rose for a video that was published on February 13 and addressed Diaz's signing with Los Angeles at one point.

“I did find that one perplexing. I’m not sure exactly how Edwin arrived at that decision. Obviously, it’s a personal decision, and I thought we made a pretty respectable bid. I could argue our bid might’ve been better," Cohen said of Diaz's decision to sign with the Dodgers, per a video from the Mets' YouTube channel.

“But he made his decision, and I’ll tell you something, when things got hot and heavy, when this was coming down, I felt pretty good about our decision to sign Devin Williams. I described it to David [Stearns] that it was really clever, because it was a good hedge in case things didn't work out with Edwin.”

It didn't take Diaz long to muster up a response to Cohen's comments, which was included in an X post from ESPN's Alden González on February 14.

"It's a market I was in. I was a free agent, so I got the chance to talk with everyone," Diaz told the media, including ESPN's Alden Gonzalez. "And I think the Dodgers did a great job recruiting me. At the end of the day, I chose to be here. I have a lot of respect for the Mets organization, players, staff, ownership. They treated me really good. I don't have anything bad to say about them. But at the end of the day, I'm here. This is a new journey for me and I'm happy to be with the Dodgers, so let's see how it goes."

Ultimately, Diaz was free to sign with whomever he wanted, and Cohen's opinion of it is irrelevant. But that isn't going to change how Mets fans feel about Diaz taking his talents to Los Angeles.

