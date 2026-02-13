Jeremy Hefner Throws Subtle Shade at Mets

The New York Mets' collapse in the second half of the 2025 MLB season made it clear that a change was necessary.

This change took place at the player level, with Brandon Nimmo and Jeff McNeil being traded this winter and Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz signing elsewhere in free agency. And it also came at the coach level, as most of Carlos Mendoza's 2025 staff either were relieved of their duties or left the organization of their own volition.

It was the former for pitching coach Jeremy Hefner, who spent six seasons in the role before being let go on October 3, 2025. This came as a surprise to come, as Hefner is highly regarded in the baseball community for his pitching expertise.

And Hefner's reputation in the baseball world was proven when the Atlanta Braves hired him to be their pitching coach barely over a month after the Mets let him go.

It was strange to see Hefner (and former first base coach Antoan Richardson) both join the coaching staff of one of New York's biggest rivals. But then again, nobody can fault them for taking a job offered their way.

Jeremy Hefner's Subtle Mets Sentiment Raises Eyebrows

Hefner spoke with the media for the first time since joining the Braves on February 12. And one thing he said — or rather didn't say — is drawing attention.

“Yeah, a lot of respect for this organization. Grew up watching the Braves on TBS, watching [John] Smoltz, [Greg] Maddux, and [Tom] Glavine — all those guys do their thing," Hefner said when asked what it's like to join the Braves, per an X post from Mark Bowman.

“And then obviously been with that other team up north for a number of years, both as a player and as a coach, a lot of admiration and respect for this group. And just super grateful to be here and looking forward to continuing to work with these guys.”

Braves pitching coach Jeremy Hefner said “that other team up north” in reference to his former employer pic.twitter.com/FC5u3twoA6 — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) February 12, 2026

Hefner's referring to the Mets as the "team up north" is drawing the ire of some fans. Yet, when you listen to him say it, it's clear that he doesn't mean anything malicious by not naming his former team. And there's no reason to suspect that Hefner holds his former organization in disregard just because of this offhand comment.

Still, perhaps this can be used as a motivational tool once the Mets face the Braves for the first time in 2026.

