Hypothetical Mets Mike Trout trade proposal turns heads

The New York Mets need to add at least one more outfielder to their roster before the 2026 MLB season begins. And the sentiment is that they need to swing big when bringing this player to Queens.

Frankly, New York needs to find someone who can help replace Pete Alonso's production in the lineup. While Marcus Semien was a good addition, he's expected to essentially make up for losing Brandon Nimmo, whom he was traded for. And while Jorge Polanco is coming off a career year at the plate, the bottom line is that he isn't as good a hitter as Alonso.

It's Nimmo's former position in left field that needs replacing. The Mets are actively trying to do so in free agency, primarily by signing either Cody Bellinger or Kyle Tucker, who are arguably the top two free agents remaining. And while the Mets are certainly in play for both guys, the Yankees appear to be the favorites to re-sign Bellinger, and Tucker's most likely destination remains the Toronto Blue Jays.

Therefore, if David Stearns doesn't land one of these two guys, he might have to pivot to the trade market.

And few better outfielders could be made available in a trade than Los Angeles Angels slugger Mike Trout.

Expert suggests Mets should trade for Mike Trout

While Trout's Hall of Fame career has been very injury-plagued of late (he hasn't played in more than 134 games since 2019), he's still one of the most talented all-around players in the game when he's able to be on the field, and would certainly bolster the Mets' lineup.

And ESPN radio host Dan Graca made a case for the Mets to trade for Trout during a January 6 appearance on SNY, saying, "This [Trout trade idea] is outside the box! Look, he's still got five more years on his contract — remember, the Angels just paid off Anthony Rendon to basically go away. Yes, they would have to eat some money here.

"You're not asking Trout to be a center fielder every day, like in his prime years. But he can be a legitimate DH, right-handed bat for you. And the Mets don't have just true, right-handed hitters that scare you. I mean, if you get trout off his feet, why the heck not? He comes closer to home; he's a South Jersey guy. Outside the box, Mike Trout to the Mets."

Graca does make some valid points about why Trout would be a good fit for the Mets' outfield. And crazier trades have certainly happened before.

