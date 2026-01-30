Ex-Mets Reliever Announces Retirement

Veteran right-hander and former New York Mets reliever David Roberston has called it a career.

On Friday, Robertson announced on his social media pages that he will be retiring after a nearly 20-year career in Major League Baseball.

Former Met David Robertson has announced his retirement from baseball:



"To all the incredible organizations, teammates, coaches, staff members, and fans who have been part of my baseball journey,



I’ve decided it’s time for me to hang up my spikes and retire from the game I’ve… pic.twitter.com/cai9VuA3V1 — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) January 30, 2026

After signing a one-year, $10 million deal with the Mets on December 9, 2022, Robertson's role with the club suddenly changed from being a setup man to the team's closer. Edwin Díaz, who was coming off an All-Star campaign in 2022, suffered a complete tear of his right patellar tendon while celebrating Team Puerto Rico's victory against the Dominican Republic during the 2023 World Baseball Classic; he was subsequently ruled out for the entire season.

With Díaz out, Robertson filled in admirably. In 40 games for the Mets, the righty posted a 4-2 record with a 2.05 ERA and converted 14 of 17 save opportunities in 44 innings pitched.

When the Mets fell out of the playoff picture during their disappointing 2023 campaign, Robertson was part of the team's pre-trade deadline sale when he dealt to the Miami Marlins on July 22. However, the veteran struggled in Miami, posting a 5.05 ERA with 30 strikeouts and three saves across 22 games and 21.1 innings of work.

In what would end up being the final two seasons of his major league career, Robertson inked a one-year contract with the Texas Rangers in January 2024. The veteran posted a 3-4 record with the Rangers during the 2024 season with a 3.00 ERA and 99 strikeouts across 72 innings pitched, while compiling 34 holds and a pair of saves in 10 save chances.

After going unsigned last offseason and remaining a free agent during the first half of the 2025 season, Robertson signed a one-year, $16 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies on July 21. In 20 games for the Phillies, Robertson went 2-0 with a 4.08 ERA, 22 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.47 across 17.2 innings.

Robertson will now hang up his cleats at 40 years old, having played for eight teams: the New York Yankees (2008-2014, 2017-2018), Chicago White Sox (2015-2017), Phillies (2019-2020, 2022, 2025), Chicago Cubs (2022), Mets (2023), Marlins (2023) and Rangers (2024). The right-hander was also an All-Star during the 2011 season and won a Gold Medal during the 2017 WBC after recording the final out against Puerto Rico. He won a World Series ring with the Yankees in 2009, and was the last remaining active player from that championship team.

For his career, Robertson logged a 68-46 record with a 2.93 ERA, 179 saves, 1,176 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.16 in 849.1 career innings pitched.

