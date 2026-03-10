How this Highly Regarded Mets Prospect Has Fared this Spring

As Juan Soto continues to make his mark with Team Dominican Republic at the World Baseball Classic, this top prospect for the New York Mets has been equally impressive during Soto's absence.

While the chances of outfielder A.J. Ewing making the Mets' Opening Day roster are practically slim to none, the young prospect has certainly raised many eyebrows during spring training. Ewing, who is ranked as New York's No. 4 prospect according to MLB.com, has appeared in seven games this spring, batting 5-for-14 (.357) with a homer and six RBIs, including going 1-for-3 with two RBIs in Sunday's 10-4 win against the New York Yankees.

The Mets selected Ewing with the 134th overall pick during the 2023 MLB Draft, which was the draft pick the team received as compensation from losing Jacob deGrom in free agency to the Texas Rangers during the 2022 offseason.

A.J. Ewing puts the Mets in front with a two-run single! pic.twitter.com/oZrPo6rs1L — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) March 8, 2026

The 21-year-old's defense has also been very impressive throughout the spring, as Ewing made a diving catch in left field during the second inning on Friday in the Mets' 2-0 loss against the Miami Marlins.

A.J. Ewing lays out to make an incredible catch! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XKSlVjsIgx — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) March 7, 2026

“He is a baseball player,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said about Ewing to reporters after Friday's game. “That play coming in was a pretty good play. Off the bat, you think it’s a base hit and he makes one hell of a play. [Ewing] then gets on base, he steals a base and puts some good swings [together]. He’s a baseball player.”

Despite making the most of his opportunities this spring, Ewing will still be heading to the minor leagues at the start of the regular season. The Mets are still mulling their options this spring on who will occupy right field for them; fellow top outfield prospect Carson Benge, Mike Tauchman, MJ Melendez and even Brett Baty are viewed as potential candidates for the Amazins', while the aforementioned Soto will man left field and Luis Robert Jr. will patrol center field.

As for Ewing, the young outfielder appeared in 124 minor league games last season playing for the Single-A St. Lucie Mets, the High-A Brooklyn Cyclones and the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies. He slashed .315/.401/.429 with three home runs, 55 RBI and an OPS of .830 across the three levels.

Even though A.J. Ewing may still be a ways away from making the major leagues, the Mets have to be really encouraged and impressed with what they have seen out of him this spring, as his future as a big league player is undoubtedly bright.

