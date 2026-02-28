Former Mets Outfielder Signs With Royals

It's the end of an era for the New York Mets.

Veteran outfielder/DH Starling Marte has agreed to a major league deal with the Kansas City Royals, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

Last year, the Mets discussed a trade of Marte for Hunter Harvey with the Royals

Marte spent the last four seasons as a member of the Mets from 2022-2025. He signed a four-year, $78 million deal in free agency back in November of 2021.

Marte was particularly close with Mets superstar Juan Soto and helped him get acclimated to Queens last season. However, Marte's role was reduced to part-time DH and backup outfielder in 2025.

Prior to Soto's arrival, Marte was the Mets' starting right fielder from 2022-2024. In 2022, the veteran made the NL All-Star team and put together an impressive campaign in which he slashed .292/.347/.468 with a .815 OPS, 16 home runs and 63 RBI with 18 stolen bases.

But since Marte's first season with the Mets, his health has been on the steady decline. In 2023, he was limited to just 86 games after undergoing double groin surgery in the previous offseason. The following year, Marte was productive but dealt with a knee issue that saw him appear in only 94 games.

Marte hit .270/.335/.410 with a .745 OPS, 111 OPS+, nine homers, 34 RBI and a 1.0 bWAR in 98 games last season. Despite being displaced by Soto, Marte proved he can still produce even in a bench role.

Why They Moved On

Sep 21, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte (6) hits a single against the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning at Citi Field.

The Mets ultimately made the decision to move on from the 37-year-old this offseason when they brought in MJ Melendez and Mike Tauchman to bolster their outfield depth. They're also hoping to see top prospect outfielder Carson Benge contribute in 2026.

The Mets now have a crowded outfield with Soto, Benge, Luis Robert Jr., Melendez and Tauchman. And the DH spot will likely draw at-bats from Brett Baty, Mark Vientos and Jorge Polanco this season.

These factors spelled the end for an aging Marte's time with the Mets. He will now join a Kansas City roster that is in need of offense. Marte's reputation is that he is an excellent clubhouse presence, which will help boost the Royals' chemistry.

Marte has been a two-time All-Star in his 14-year MLB career. Beyond playing for the Mets, and now the Royals, Marte was with the Pittsburgh Pirates for the first eight years he was in the league. He has also spent time with the Miami Marlins, Arizona Diamondbacks and Oakland Athletics.

