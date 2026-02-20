Who is Playing in the Mets' First Spring Game and Who Isn't

At long last, New York Mets fans finally get to see their beloved team take the field again on February 21.

The Mets' final game of the 2025 season came on September 28, when they lost to the Miami Marlins. Therefore, when the first pitch of the Mets' 2026 spring training slate arrives (also against the Marlins), it will have been 146 days since they last played in a game.

It surely will have felt like a lot longer than that for many fans and members of the team, given everything that took place throughout the offseason. And it will be a completely new-look roster on the field, as New York said goodbye to several of its longest-tenured stars (like Brandon Nimmo, Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeil, and Edwin Diaz) and will be welcoming several fresh faces, such as Bo Bichette, Jorge Polanco, Luis Robert Jr., Marcus Semien, and Freddy Peralta.

New York Mets starting pitcher Freddy Peralta | CRYSTAL VANDER WEIT/TCPALM / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Of course, the Mets are going to take this spring slowly, as the goal is to ensure that everybody stays healthy and is completely ready to play once Opening Day rolls around. And historically, spring training games don't include an entire roster. There are even some cases where the Mets will split their roster in half to ensure everybody sees the field.

Who Is and Isn't Playing in Mets' Spring Opener

There's now a good indication of who Mets fans can expect to see on the field Saturday. And the good news for those who flocked to Florida to see the squad debut is that several of the Mets' biggest names will be competing.

Carlos Mendoza revealed that Juan Soto, Bo Bichette, and Marcus Semien are all expected to suit up and be in the lineup for Saturday's spring training game against Miami, per a February 20 article from SNY's John Flanigan.

There is also a clear idea of who won't be playing. MLB.com's Mets beat writer Anthony DiComo made an X post on Friday that read, "Luis Robert, Brett Baty, Francisco Alvarez and Jorge Polanco will be on a slower progression this spring. They won't play in early games.



"Baty had a minor hamstring tweak two weeks ago. Nothing major. The Mets want Robert to strengthen his lower half given his injury history."

So there you have it. While New York will have a good complement of stars on the field, several appealing names will remain sidelined at least until the spring's second game.

