Why Carson Benge Can Win a Roster Spot for Mets

If there is one spot on the New York Mets' roster that they have yet to find a full-time answer with, it would probably be in right field.

With the news that Juan Soto will be moved to left field this season, due in large part to him playing at that position in the upcoming World Baseball Classic, right field now seems to be up in the air for New York. While Tyrone Taylor and even Brett Baty have been mentioned as possible options in right field, another name has been swirling around as well.

That name is outfielder Carson Benge, who is the Mets' No. 2-ranked prospect according to MLB.com (behind only Nolan McLean). President of baseball operations David Stearns made it very clear at the onset of spring training that Benge will have an opportunity to win a roster spot this spring. While it's too early to say if Benge will make the Opening Day roster, Soto's endorsement of Benge could perhaps help the top prospect win a roster spot by the end of spring.

How Juan Soto's praise of Carson Benge can help him win a roster spot

On Sunday, Soto took the mic for the first time this spring. The All-Star obviously had a lot to say about the Mets' roster overhaul during the offseason, his move to left field, the WBC and more. Perhaps the most notable part of his press conference was giving his early impressions of Benge.

"I heard the prospect is big time in right field, we're going to see if he can make the team," Soto said of Benge.

If you're a young prospect trying to make the big leagues during spring training, any encouragement or praise from an established major league player is a boost of confidence. But getting it from a player like Juan Soto, who has established himself as one of the most prolific hitters in all of baseball, can certainly help Benge show what he's capable of.

That would, of course, mean that the 23-year-old will have to go out this spring and show that he is a major league-ready player. Benge quickly rose through the Mets' minor league system last year, batting .281/.385/.472 with 15 home runs, 72 RBI and an OPS of .857 combined with the High-A Brooklyn Cyclones, the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies and the Triple-A Syracuse Mets.

Benge, however, did struggle at the Triple-A level, posting a .178 batting average and a .583 OPS in 23 games for Syracuse.

Despite those struggles in Triple-A last season, Benge's potential as an elite outfielder for the Mets cannot go unseen. And with Juan Soto showing his early support for the youngster, it would not be a surprise if Carson Benge finds himself on the Opening Day roster on March 26 if he strings together a strong spring training.

