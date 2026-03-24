Francisco Lindor Weighs In on Mets' Carson Benge Roster Decision

In the weeks leading up to the New York Mets' Opening Day series against the Pittsburgh Pirates (which begins on March 26), it became increasingly likely that top prospect Carson Benge was going to make the team's roster.

This is owed to the open competition in right field between Benge and new acquisition Mike Tauchman after Juan Soto moved from right field to left this season. It seemed like Tauchman and Benge were neck-and-neck in terms of securing the starting job in right field for Opening Day. And since both players had shown enough to warrant consideration, it seemed likely that both would make the Opening Day roster.

Then Tauchman exited the Mets' Grapefruit League game on March 21 with an injury. News broke shortly after that Tauchman had suffered a meniscus tear in his knee, which would require surgery. While this was a tough blow for the Mets' depth, it created a clear path for Benge to start in right field.

New York Mets right fielder Carson Benge | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Then news broke on March 23 that Benge did indeed make the Mets' Opening Day roster, and is almost sure to start against reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes on March 26.

Mets Stars Praise Carson Benge Amid Opening Day Decision

Max Goodman of NJ.com spoke with several Mets players about Benge for a March 24 article, and their praise speaks volumes.

“The Mets got this one right, for sure. He’s elite. He’s going to excel at this level, I have no doubt," Lindor said of Benge. When speaking about how Benge handles himself with two strikes, and his ability to slow down and make adjustments, Lindor added, "That’s what’s going to help him be at this level for a long time."

Bo Bichette also added, “I’ve been impressed. I’ve seen him do everything at the plate. I think the more experience he gets, the better he’ll be. He has all the tools. I’m excited to see what he can do.”

“He’s a complete player. He obviously has a huge future ahead of him. Seems very dynamic, an explosive athlete. He seems like a playmaker too, somebody who can run it down out there. Good instincts," Mets reliever Luke Weaver said of Benge.

Mets players have already been raving about Carson Benge:



🗣️ Francisco Lindor: “The Mets got this one right, for sure… He’s elite. He’s going to excel at this level, I have no doubt.”



🗣️ Bo Bichette: “I’ve been impressed… I’ve seen him do everything at the plate. He has all… pic.twitter.com/MoUO7jTyVx — Mets Batflip (@metsbatflip1) March 24, 2026

It will be interesting to see how much of an impact Benge can make for New York at the start of this season, and whether he can prove his spot as a mainstay in the Mets' outfield.

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