Free agent slugger called a top priority for the Mets

The New York Mets are not among the teams planning to meet with Pete Alonso in person at the winter meetings, but that does not mean they are not pursuing a reunion.

While speaking to reporters Monday, Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns indicated the two parties have no need to meet because they know each other so well. He called Alonso a priority for the Mets and added that he is sure they will be in touch.

"I think Pete has demonstrated that he's one of the best offensive players in baseball,” Stearns said. “He's performed at a high level for us. That would be a priority for any team and certainly is for us."

Alonso, 31, batted .272/.347/.524 with 38 home runs and a team-best 126 RBIs over 162 games this season. Rebounding from a statistically down 2024 campaign, the right-handed slugger posted his highest OPS (.871) since his historic 2019 rookie season while also tying Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson for the NL lead in doubles (41).

According to Statcast, Alonso ranked in the top 5% of the league in average exit velocity (93.5 mph), barrel percentage (18.9), and hard-hit percentage (54.4) in 2025 — all significant improvements from the year prior. Those numbers are comparable to fellow free agent slugger Kyle Schwarber, who placed in the top 3% of MLB hitters in those same categories.

Alonso’s defensive shortcomings (-9 DRS, -9 OAA) and struggles on the bases (-5.4 BsR) could limit his offers to four years, as Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported Saturday. He settled for a two-year, $54 million deal (including an opt-out) last offseason but is now helped by a rebound offensive season and the absence of a qualifying offer — meaning teams will not have to part with draft picks to sign him.

The five-time All-Star first baseman is reportedly set to have sit-downs with interested suitors Tuesday in Orlando, including the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles. Agent Scott Boras has said Alonso is willing to serve as a designated hitter more often, which would benefit teams like the Mets that are aiming to improve run prevention.

Aside from Alonso, the free-agent market is thin at first base. The top available options include Ryan O’Hearn, whose career high in home runs is 17, and left-handed slugger Munetaka Murakami, whom Stearns personally scouted in Japan.

