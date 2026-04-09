How Jonah Tong Can Force His Way Into The Mets’ Rotation

The New York Mets' rotation has been a strength so far this season but it hasn't stopped Jonah Tong from trying to earn a spot in it. After failing to win a job in spring training, Tong was sent to Triple-A Syracuse to get regular starts and has delivered solid results.

Jonah Tong today for Triple-A Syracuse:



5 IP, 1 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 K pic.twitter.com/wnfR71ySRI — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) April 8, 2026

Wednesday's game against Buffalo was a strong start for Tong, who struck out seven and allowed two runs on one hit in five innings of work. Tong did walk two batters but most of the damage against him came in the first inning, after which he was mowing down the opposition with ease.

After a rocky 1st inning, Jonah Tong absolutely DOMINATED Buffalo hitters in a gutsy outing!



5.0 IP | 7 K | 2 ER | 2 R | 1 H | 2 BB pic.twitter.com/OMvdTo6AJj — Syracuse Mets (@SyracuseMets) April 8, 2026

Tong has an ERA of 5.06 in three starts, but that figure is inflated after a rough second outing when he gave up seven runs (four earned) in just 1.2 innings pitched. Opposing hitters are batting just .192 against Tong, who has posted a 9-to-5 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 6.2 innings pitched.

Can Jonah Tong Force His Way Into The Mets' Rotation Soon?

The timing of Tong's great start was juxtaposed with a second straight poor performance from David Peterson that same afternoon. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza stuck by Peterson in his postgame press conference, indicating that the team will give Peterson time to sort himself out.

Carlos Mendoza was asked if there is reason to be concerned with David Peterson:



"No. If he's healthy, which he is, there's no concern. He's too good of a pitcher. He's been our guy. We've just got to make a couple of adjustments there and go from there." pic.twitter.com/HM7JageT4F — SNY (@SNYtv) April 8, 2026

The Mets also have to weigh the long-term development with Tong, who just completed his fifth start above the Double-A level. A major need had them rush Tong to the majors in September and he was inconsistent at best, flashing brilliance at times while getting hit hard otherwise.

It is very hard for a pitcher to adjust to pitching in the majors, especially one like Tong who struggled to command his breaking pitches. Five walks in 6.2 innings is not a good benchmark to be carrying into big league outings where players are more disciplined at the plate.

The best course of action for Tong is to let him continue to refine his pitch mix in Triple-A away from the pressure cooker of Citi Field. There will be natural opportunities for Tong to get called up later on, likely in the form of injuries, and he could also just pitch so well he doesn't leave the Mets a choice to get him up by summer time.

The long-term view for Tong is quite rosey and he has a chance to be a key piece of the Mets' rotation for a long time. The good start on Wednesday is nice, but Tong still has work to do to earn a spot in the big league rotation.

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