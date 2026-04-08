David Peterson Becoming Early Concern For Mets

For large stretches of the 2025 season, David Peterson was the most reliable starter that the New York Mets had. The opposite has been the case so far in 2026, with Peterson looking like the weak link in a rotation that has been an early strength for New York.

The good: David Peterson retired 11 of the final 12 batters he faced today.



The bad: Peterson allowed five runs on six hits in the first and second innings and departed with the Mets trailing, 5-0.



The ugly: Peterson's ERA is 6.14 through three starts and 8.05 over his last 11. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) April 8, 2026

The Arizona Diamondbacks jumped all over Peterson early, striking for five runs in the first two innings of the game. Much like the Giants before them, Arizona hitters jumped on Peterson early in the count to prevent him from getting to his wipeout slider.

Boos at Citi Field here as David Peterson walked off the mound. The Mets are already trailing 5-0 in the second inning.



Seven hard-hit balls for Arizona through two frames. A few slow rollers on the infield mixed in, but lots of line drives as well. Peterson seems to be leaving… — Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) April 8, 2026

Peterson had particular trouble utilizing his sinker, which he needs to be effective with a fastball velocity sitting in the low 90s. That pitch has been flat over Peterson's last two starts, leading opposing hitters to tattoo it and set their offenses up for huge innings.

"He's having a hard time executing pitches glove side, meaning inside to righties"



Carlos Mendoza talks about what he's seeing from David Peterson right now: pic.twitter.com/JqtM8rWffu — SNY (@SNYtv) April 8, 2026

Manager Carlos Mendoza said in his post-game press conference that the team is seeing Peterson's struggles to execute pitches, particularly against right-handed batters. Peterson also received a vote of confidence from Mendoza, who described him as "our guy" that just needs to make a few adjustments to get better results.

It Is Too Early For The Mets To Abandon David Peterson

Despite the abject panic on social media from Mets fans after every loss, it is important to remember that we haven't reached the middle of April yet. There are a lot of innings that need to be covered over the course of a season and Peterson can fill many of those when he is on his game.

The Mets also don't have a lot of other good options right now to replace Peterson in the starting rotation. Sean Manaea, who has piggybacked Peterson in each of his past two starts, didn't look particularly effective in either game to merit a return to the rotation.

Jonah Tong had a good start in Triple-A Syracuse today but needs more time to refine his breaking stuff to succeed in the majors. Christian Scott looked like an intriguing option in spring training but the Mets are managing his buildup after Tommy John surgery, meaning he won't be a true factor for at least a month.

The other starter in the immediate mix would be Tobias Myers, who has proven to be quite valuable as a multi-inning reliever. Myers would also need to stretch out to return to the rotation, which is not optimal to do when the Mets are a bit short in the pen to begin with.

Making rash judgments off of two bad starts in April is a losing strategy and it appears like the Mets will stay the course with Peterson for now. Pitching coach Justin Willard will surely work with Peterson to help him make a few key mechanical adjustments, but these kinds of efforts won't be sustainable in the long run.

It makes plenty of sense for the Mets to give Peterson room to work through his struggles when the rest of the rotation is pitching effectively. If we are still having these conversations about Peterson a month from now, then the Mets may have to pivot to alternative options.

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