How Mets’ Nolan McLean is Preparing for WBC Championship

Around this time last year, Nolan McLean was just a top pitching prospect for the New York Mets, hoping to make a name for himself.

Now, McLean is tabbed as Team USA's starter in the World Baseball Classic Championship on Tuesday, and will face the winner of Monday's Team Venezuela vs Team Italy semifinal. This is certainly uncharted territory for McLean, let alone any young starting pitcher, given that the young right-hander made just eight starts for New York towards the end of last season, but looked greatly impressive in all of them.

Nolan McLean chats with Andy Pettitte as he prepares for his start tomorrow night pic.twitter.com/vYW1z0UMYS — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) March 16, 2026

However, McLean did make one start during pool play against the aforementioned Team Italy on March 10. Despite opening up his outing by striking out the side in the first inning, McLean gave up three earned runs, including two home runs, in the second inning over his three innings of work. That game was the only loss for Team USA in the tournament thus far.

With that first career start in the WBC under his belt, the 24-year-old talked about his expectations for his second start on Tuesday as well as his overall emotions heading into it.

"You're crazy if you don't want to do this honestly," McLean said to reporters on Monday in Miami. "Getting an opportunity to put USA on your chest and go out there and compete with, honestly, the best players in the world, it's an unbelievable experience for me. As a competitor, I just want to go out there and compete and try to win and try to put my team in the best spot when I do come out of the game."

"You're crazy if you don't want to do this. It's an unbelievable experience for me."



Nolan McLean ahead of his start tomorrow for Team USA in the 2026 WBC Final: pic.twitter.com/zkfNYGcsvt — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) March 16, 2026

McLean also added during his press conference that he expects to throw 65 to 70 pitches tomorrow, as he looks to keep building himself up for the Mets ahead of the start of the regular season.

Additionally, the righty hurler reflected on his last start against Italy, and talked about why he wants to be put in big spots like the one he is facing tomorrow.

"Obviously, I got clipped there a couple times with the homer, but overall felt really good," he said. "As a competitor...if you work your whole life at something, you want to be put in these spots so it's just kind of a dream come true to be able to get the ball in such a big moment, it's something I want to do."

"Obviously I got clipped there a couple times with the homer, but overall, felt really good.



As a competitor...if you work your whole life at something, you want to be put in these spots.



It's a dream come true to be able to get the ball in such a big moment. It's something I… pic.twitter.com/liyOA60vzw — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) March 16, 2026

As already mentioned, Team USA will face off against the winner of Monday's semifinal game between Venezuela and Italy. McLean hopes he can be one of the factors in delivering Team USA's first World Baseball Classic title since 2017, in what is undoubtedly the biggest start of his young career to date.

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