Should the Mets Keep David Peterson in the Bullpen Long-Term?

The New York Mets face a decision regarding David Peterson's role.

In Monday's 4-2 win over the Colorado Rockies, the 30-year-old left-hander turned in his third consecutive solid relief outing. He pitched four innings, allowing three hits and two runs while recording six strikeouts and no walks.

David Peterson throws four innings as the bulk man out of the Mets' bullpen today pic.twitter.com/eha7IuSCqf — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) May 4, 2026

As a reliever, Peterson holds a 2.45 ERA this season. In contrast, he has a 8.10 ERA in five outings as a starting pitcher.

The significant splits raise questions of whether the Mets should continue using Peterson out of the bullpen.

Keeping Peterson in the Bullpen Makes Sense

Peterson is not the only Mets starter to transition from the rotation to the bullpen in 2026. Sean Manaea has worked exclusively in relief this season after not making the starting rotation.

While Manaea has struggled in the role with a 6.55 ERA in seven appearances, Peterson has found success in relief. It is also worth mentioning that this isn't the first time in Peterson's career where he's worked out of the bullpen. From 2020 to 2023, Peterson made 16 relief appearances and was predominantly used out of the bullpen during New York's 2024 postseason run.

He thrived as a reliever, recording a 2.08 ERA in 8.2 innings across four outings before starting Game 5 of the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Peterson has a 2.41 regular-season ERA as a reliever in his career and a 3.14 mark in the postseason.

David Peterson strikes out the side in the 6th! pic.twitter.com/zKBz1fbFbQ — SNY (@SNYtv) May 4, 2026

Clay Holmes, Freddy Peralta, and Nolan McLean have all produced at the top of the rotation. However, beyond that group, results have been shaky.

Kodai Senga has seen his ERA rise to 9.00 following three consecutive poor outings in which he failed to pitch at least four full innings. He is currently on the injured list with lumbar spine inflammation. Christian Scott bounced back in his most recent start against the Angels after struggling in his first outing, but his overall consistency remains a question.

For Peterson, if serving as a reliever is producing better results, why change?

Tobias Myers and Huascar Brazobán have provided stability and reliability in flexible roles. Myers sports a 2.05 ERA and 0.86 WHIP over 22 innings, while Brazobán holds a 1.08 ERA and 0.84 WHIP over 16.2 innings.

The Mets have already moved Peterson back into the starting rotation after he impressed in relief once. However, his return to the rotation on April 29 against the Washington Nationals did not go well. He lasted just 3.2 innings, allowing seven earned runs and three walks in the Mets' 14-2 loss.

Although Peterson is still viewed as a starter, the Mets should strongly consider keeping him in the bullpen while they evaluate their rotation options.

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