How The Mets Can Stabilize Their Rotation

Entering the year, the starting rotation was expected to be a strength for the New York Mets after it struggled for much of last season.

But nearly a month into the 2026 campaign, struggles and inconsistencies have plagued New York, especially with Kodai Senga, who was recently placed on the injured list, and David Peterson, who at one point was moved into the bullpen due to his continued woes.

The Mets also thought they were getting a formidable ace in Freddy Peralta when they acquired him in the offseason from the Milwaukee Brewers. That has yet to be the case as the hard-throwing right-hander has gone beyond six innings twice in seven starts to begin the year.

The team has needed to rely on rookie phenom Nolan McLean, who has picked up right where he left off from last season, and Clay Holmes, who has looked even better in his second campaign as a full-time starter.

However, during the Mets' slim one-run win over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday, they saw an encouraging outing from Christian Scott, who could potentially change the entire complexity of the rotation.

Scott Could be a Huge Boost for the Mets' Rotation

Just over a week ago, Scott's anticipated return to the major leagues was a major disappointment. The right-hander recorded just four outs against the Minnesota Twins on April 23 as he walked five batters and recorded just one strikeout. He was promptly sent back to Triple-A Syracuse the next day.

But when the aforementioned Senga landed on the shelf, Scott returned and showed signs of his promising rookie campaign in 2024. After allowing a two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning last night, Scott was able to settle down from there. He lasted five innings, allowing three runs (two earned runs) on three hits with a career-high eight strikeouts against the Angels. Most importantly, the 26-year-old did not walk a batter.

Christian Scott matches his career-high with his 8th strikeout tonight pic.twitter.com/EaxO7QgWGd — SNY (@SNYtv) May 2, 2026

This was certainly the outing the Mets desperately needed given the added struggles they've been dealing with.

"I'm just really confident in myself and my stuff and I know that I belong here and my stuff plays at a high level when it's in the strike zone," Scott said after the game.

"I'm just really confident in myself and my stuff and I know that I belong here and my stuff plays at a high level when it's in the strike zone"



- Christian Scott pic.twitter.com/eA7RrdFXdU — SNY (@SNYtv) May 2, 2026

It may have only been one start, but if the young righty can build off this outing, it could certainly take a lot of pressure off of Clay Holmes and tonight's starter for the Mets, Nolan McLean.

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