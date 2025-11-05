How the White Sox's Luis Robert Jr. decision impacts the Mets
The player whom the New York Mets have been most connected to in trade rumors and speculation over the past year or so is Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr.
The reasons why Robert Jr. and the Mets are seemingly always connected are obvious. Chicago has been a perennial bottom-dweller in the AL Central division and in a constant state of rebuild over the past few seasons. And since Robert Jr. is one of the team's most talented players, many have thought it was likely the White Sox's front office would trade him multiple times in the past.
As for the Mets, their biggest positional weakness is in center field, which is where Robert Jr. plays. This, combined with the Mets having a deep and talented pool of prospects that the White Sox would surely be interested in, is why a potential trade that sends Robert Jr. to Queens makes a ton of sense.
That said, this seemingly win-win trade still hasn't happened.
How White Sox Picking Up Luis Robert Jr. Team Option Impacts Mets
On November 4, news broke that the White Sox were picking up their $20 million team option for Robert Jr. This means that he'll be under team control for 2026, and also has another $20 million club option for the 2027 campaign.
Initially, this might make one think that the White Sox picked up this option because they want to keep Robert Jr. on their team. However, that isn't necessarily the case. They surely prefer to get something in return for him rather than letting him walk in free agency and being left empty-handed, which is what would have happened if they didn't pick this option up.
Robert Jr. having more clarity surrounding his status for next season likely makes him a more appealing trade target, and could be what ultimately compels the Mets to put a trade package in place.
That said, it likely wasn't just Robert Jr.'s contract situation that gave David Stearns and the rest of the Mets' front office pause in finalizing a trade for him. While the 28-year-old had a fantastic 2023 season, he has regressed over the past two years at the plate (and being mediocre offensively overall) while also struggling to remain healthy.
But there's a case to be made that all Robert Jr. needs is a chance of scenery to reclaim his 2023 form. And that change of scenery could take place in Queens, especially now that the Mets know they could have Robert Jr. under team control for the next two seasons.