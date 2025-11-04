How Mets can deter other teams from signing Edwin Diaz
On November 3, it was revealed that Edwin Diaz would be opting out of the final two years and $38 million of his contract with the New York Mets, making him an unrestricted free agent.
Diaz was expected to make this decision, given that he can secure a lot more than $38 million on the open market this winter. In fact, most believe that he could receive a deal that would surpass the four years and $72 million that Tanner Scott was given by the Los Angeles Dodgers last offseason. The potential to nearly double his guaranteed earnings likely made this a no-brainer for Diaz.
However, that doesn't mean Diaz's time in Queens is over. Most expect the Mets to make re-signing Diaz a top priority this winter, and think that Diaz will be equally interested in a reunion, given how much he has seemed to enjoy his Mets tenure.
But the Mets could be foolish to expect a hometown discount, and should instead be prepared to match whatever massive deals Diaz is fetching from other teams in free agency.
Mets Have Meaningful Advantage in Edwin Diaz Free Agency Pursuit
One unique aspect of each MLB offseason is the qualifying offer (QO). This is a one-year contract offer a team can provide to one of its free agents, which is based on each season's salary data. For this upcoming offseason, the league-wide qualifying offer is set at $22.02 million.
Teams can only give a player a qualifying offer if that player was on that team for an entire season and if they'd never been extended a qualifying offer before. Diaz falls into both of these categories.
But here's an important caveat: If Diaz declines this qualifying offer (which he almost certainly will, as most players do), whichever team goes on to sign him (given it's not the Mets) would have to give up a draft pick as a result, usually one that comes after the first or second round of the next MLB Draft.
Teams are historically hesitant to part ways with this high draft pick. Therefore, if the Mets do extend a qualifying offer to Diaz, doing so could help deter other teams from trying to sign him.
Then again, perhaps this is an overly optimistic take. Diaz has long since cemented himself as one of baseball's best relievers, and most MLB franchises would be willing to lose a draft pick for a player like him.
Still, the Mets would be wise to use every advantage they have when trying to bring Diaz back to Queens.