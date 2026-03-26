How to Watch Mets on Opening Day: TV Channel, Live Stream and Radio

After an offseason with much turnover, Opening Day is finally here and the New York Mets are hoping their new-look team will get them back to the postseason. Here are all the details fans need to know to make sure they can watch the Mets' first regular-season game of 2026.

Game Details

The Mets are hosting the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field and will be looking to avoid losing their third straight Opening Day game. Historically, New York has played great on Opening Day, holding a major league-best 41-23 record and .641 winning percentage in season openers since 1962.

Mets Opening Day:

Opponent: Pittsburgh Pirates

When: 1:15 p.m. EST/10:15 p.m. PT

Where: Citi Field, Flushing, New York

Sep 21, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets outfielder Juan Soto (22) rounds the bases after hitting a double against the Washington Nationals during the third inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

Where to Watch and Stream

The start of Opening Day is also a bit more special, as this game marks the return of Major League Baseball on NBC for the first time in 25 years. Games can also be streamed on Peacock this season. The pregame show begins an hour before the game at 12:00 p.m. ET/ 9:00 a.m. PT. NBC and Peacock, which agreed to a three-year deal with MLB beginning this year, will also exclusively broadcast the entire Wild Card Series in the postseason.

The pregame show will feature host Ahmed Fareed and former Mets reliever Adam Ottavino live from Citi Field. Veteran MLB play-by-play broadcaster Matt Vasgersian will be on the call for the game, and will be joined by former Met and Pirates infielder Neil Walker and former Mets pitcher Al Leiter.

Radio

The Mets' official radio broadcast partner is WCBS 880 (AM). Howie Rose, who will be retiring after this season, will be on the call this afternoon, as well as Keith Raad and Pat McCarthy.

Pirates vs. Mets Game Preview

This Opening Day marks a brand new era for the Mets, as Bo Bichette, Jorge Polanco, Luis Robert Jr. and Marcus Semien will all be making their team debuts this afternoon. Franchise mainstays Francisco Lindor, Brett Baty and Francisco Álvarez are also in the lineup, while Juan Soto is entering his second season in Flushing. New York is also debuting top prospect Carson Benge, who will be their starting right fielder and will bat eighth today after stringing together a great spring.

On the mound for the Mets this afternoon will be Freddy Peralta, who will be making his team debut after being acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers during the offseason. The Mets will square off against reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes.

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