Insider points out Mets pursuit of unexpected outfielder

With Kyle Tucker now off the market, the prevailing opinion is that star outfielder Cody Bellinger will make his free agency decision at some point in the relatively near future, given that he's the only top-tier player still available.

The New York Mets are certainly among the teams that could sign him, although it's unclear whether Bellinger would be willing to accept the sort of short-term deal that Bo Bichette agreed to earlier in the week. Ultimately, while Bellinger would be a huge asset in the middle of the Mets' lineup, the team doesn't need him.

That is not to say that the Mets don't need an outfielder; they do. But they aren't confined to free agency in bringing someone on board to fill their void in left field. There are several compelling trade candidates, and recent reports have indicated that the Mets are showing interest in several.

Several of the names that have been floated around aren't groundbreaking, as players like Luis Robert Jr., Jarren Duran, Harrison Bader, and Lars Nootbaar have been mentioned. However, one more under-the-radar name is beginning to surface more, which could make a lot of sense for the Mets.

Insider says Mets' Jake Meyers interest is 'worth watching'

In a January 18 article, The Athletic's Will Sammon asserted that, in addition to the two aforementioned names, Houston Astros outfielder Jake Meyers is someone who's "worth watching" when it comes to potential Mets trade targets.

Meyers is coming off a solid 2025 campaign, where he hit .292 with a .727 OPS and stole 16 bases in 104 games for Houston. He also missed time with calf issues, but remained productive at the plate when he was available.

The 29-year-old is also one of the best defensive center fielders in all of baseball, and Mets fans are well aware of how David Stearns is trying to improve that aspect of New York's roster ahead of next season.

Another positive to trading for a center fielder like Meyers as opposed to acquiring a left fielder is that it would likely allow top prospect Carson Benge to ultimately begin his big league career in left, which puts less defensive pressure on him straightaway.

The bottom line is that the Mets have options when improving their outfield before the 2026 season begins. And David Stearns can't necessarily go wrong as long as he gets at least one of these guys.

