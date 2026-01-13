Insider provides update on Mets' Kyle Tucker offer
The New York Mets are not messing around.
According to MLB insider Robert Murray of FanSided, the Mets have a short-term offer on the table to outfielder Kyle Tucker that is worth a total of $50 million per year.
The Mets recently met with Tucker over zoom and the meeting was said to have went well. Per sources, the Mets are cautiously optimistic about their chances of landing Tucker, as Mets On SI previously reported.
Tucker, who turns 29-years-old on Saturday, is also being pursued by the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers.
Tucker dealt with a fracture between his ring finger and pinky last season with the Chicago Cubs, but played through it and slashed .266/.377/.464 with 22 home runs and 73 RBI in 136 games.
The Mets have seen the departures of Pete Alonso, Edwin Diaz, Brandon Nimmo and Jeff McNeil this offseason. And although it has been a frustrating winter for the fan base, signing Tucker would ultimately change the narrative and put them back in the conversation as contenders.
Tucker could slot into the hole left by Nimmo in left field or play right field and potentially move superstar Juan Soto over to left.
