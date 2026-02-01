What the Austin Hays Signing Signals for Mets

The New York Mets missed out on adding to their outfield.

Previous Mets target Austin Hays signed a one-year, $6 million deal with the Chicago White Sox over the weekend.

The Mets showed initial interest in Hays, a veteran outfielder, earlier in the offseason. However, they had not shown recent interest in him after landing center fielder Luis Robert Jr. via trade with the White Sox.

So what does the Hays signing mean for the Mets?

It says that the Mets are likely content with their outfield alignment and are comfortable letting top prospect Carson Benge compete for the left field job in spring training.

Benge had a big season in 2025 across three levels of the minor leagues, where he slashed .281/.385/.472 with a .857 OPS, 15 home runs, 73 RBI and 22 stolen bases in 116 games.

As first reported by Mets On SI, the Mets feel that Benge projects better as a corner outfielder as opposed to center field.

If Benge isn't ready, the Mets could go with defensive specialist Tyrone Taylor at the position to start the year. Brett Baty could also see time in left field following the Mets signing of Bo Bichette to play third base.

After dominating at High-A and Double-A, Benge struggled once he reached the Triple-A level. The 23-year-old hit just .178 with a .583 OPS in 24 games with Triple-A Syracuse.

That being said, the Mets are very high on Benge and his ability. While the team could still bring in another depth piece in the outfield, it appears that they don't want to take reps away from Benge.

By not signing Hays, it seems that the Mets are prepared to give Benge a full runway to winning the starting spot in left field.

Other Outfield Options

Whether Benge is ready or not, the Mets have other outfield options they can bring in to improve their depth in the corners.

A reunion with veteran outfielder/DH Starling Marte makes sense given his veteran presence and leadership that he brings to the clubhouse. Marte is also very close friends with superstar right fielder Juan Soto as well.

Beyond Marte, the Mets could go after corner outfielders Randal Grichuk or Austin Slater to solidify their outfield group and not take playing time away from Benge.

