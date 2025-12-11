Insider urges Mets to sign 4-time All-Star closer

When New York Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns spoke with the media on December 9 (in the wake of longtime Mets closer Edwin Diaz signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers), he was asked whether Devin Williams would be the team's closer if the 2026 season started that day

"Yeah, and we're very comfortable with that. I've certainly seen Devin perform at a very high level for a long time. Have full confidence that he can be one of the best relievers in baseball. I think he's very motivated to do that, and I'm looking forward to watching that," per an X post from SNY.

Read more: Stephen A. Smith torches Mets over 'very bad' Pete Alonso loss

Despite what Stearns said, many felt (and still do feel) like the Mets will try to bring another closer to the team, either via free agency or via trade. This is owed to the fact that Williams had the worst season of his MLB career with the Yankees in 2024 and lost his job as closer midway through the season. Therefore, even if he begins the 2026 campaign as the Mets' ninth-inning man, having another option in case he struggles would certainly be appealing.

Aug 17, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Devin Williams (38) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the sixth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

The bad news is that the free agency closer market is quickly drying up. On December 11, news broke that the Atlanta Braves signed Robert Suarez, who was expected to be one of the Mets' next top candidates. With Suarez, Diaz, and Raisel Iglesias (who re-signed with Atlanta) off the market, there are only a few options remaining if New York wants to further solidify the back end of their bullpen.

Insider Suggests Mets Should Sign Kenley Jansen

There is one elite closer still available. And New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman said the Mets should pursue him during a December 11 live stream.

"To me, maybe [the Mets] sign Kenley Jansen. Kenley Jansen wants to close somewhere; He certainly wants to rack up the save totals, get to the Hall of Fame. I certainly get that. To me, I would sign Kenley Jansen at this point," Heyman said.

Jansen is coming off a 2025 campaign with the Los Angeles Angels, where he amassed an impressive 2.59 ERA and racked up 29 saves and 57 strikeouts in 59 innings pitched. He and Edwin Diaz have been baseball's most dominant closers over the past decade, and New York could probably sign him on a one-year deal.

Bringing Jensen (who is a four-time All-Star and two-time NL Reliever of the Year Award winner, and 2020 World Series champion) on board would seem to be the perfect insurance plan in case Williams doesn't deliver.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Recommended Articles