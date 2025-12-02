Mets' contract conflict with Edwin Diaz gets ominous update

On December 1, news broke that the New York Mets had signed elite reliever Devin Williams to a three-year, $51 million deal.

This deal caught many by surprise, largely because recent reports indicate that the Mets' top priority this winter is re-signing longtime closer Edwin Diaz. However, while Williams struggled in his lone season with the New York Yankees (he had a 4.79 ERA during the 2025 regular season, which is a stark contrast to his not having an ERA above 1.93 in each of the past three seasons), he righted the ship down the stretch.

Read more: Kodai Senga receives 'weird' Mets trade prediction

In fact, Williams' struggles seemed to lessen once he was taken out of the Yankees' closer role, which suggests that he wasn't completely comfortable in the ninth inning for the Mets' cross-town rival. And the Mets seem to agree with this, as MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo made an X post in the wake of the Williams signing that read, "The Mets are still interested in re-signing Edwin Díaz even after agreeing to terms with Devin Williams, per source. Williams is open to pitching in a setup role."

Aug 17, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Devin Williams (38) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the sixth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Therefore, there's still a world where Diaz re-signs with the Mets, despite the addition of Williams. But there's one major obstacle to that becoming reality.

Insider Gets Clear on Edwin Diaz Contract Hold-up

In a November 23 article, The Athletic's Mets insider Will Sammon asserted that a "sticking point" in the contract talks between Diaz and the Mets is that Diaz wants a five-year deal while the Mets want to give him a deal that's for fewer years, likely closer to three years.

New York Post insider Jon Heyman shed more light on this during a December 1 live stream, saying, "Obviously, [the Mets] are trying for Diaz. Diaz wants the five years. They don't want to go to five. They certainly would go to three. The question is whether they would go to four? I kind of think that's where the compromise is. Four-year deal for Diaz, is that not good enough? I don't know.

"To get five, [Diaz] is gonna have to go get that from somebody else, and come back to the Mets and say, 'Look, I got the five'. And maybe then at that point, they're pressed, and the Mets will give the five. But for now, the Mets do not want to give the five," Heyman continued.

Heyman seems to be suggesting that the only way the Mets will give Diaz the five-year deal he seeks is if another team offers it to him and that "they're pressed."

However, Williams is more than capable of being their closer, which means New York isn't pressed in bringing Diaz back any longer. Does this mean David Stearns won't budge on offering Diaz four or five years? Perhaps.

What's for sure is that Diaz's chances of returning to New York seem less good now than they did before Williams signed last night.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Recommended Articles