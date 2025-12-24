Jeff McNeil breaks silence on Francisco Lindor Mets altercation

The New York Mets traded veteran infielder Jeff McNeil to the Athletics on December 22.

While this trade made sense from a roster construction perspective (opening up space for some of New York's younger infielders to earn a more permanent spot in 2026), there's little doubt that the Mets' front office felt compelled to execute this deal to further reshape the team's clubhouse.

Speculation about McNeil potentially being traded sparked after New York Post MLB insider Mike Puma reported on November 28 about an altercation between McNeil and Francisco Lindor that occurred during the Mets' June 20 game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Puma wrote that, "an angry Lindor at some point began verbally attacking McNeil" after a defensive miscue during that game. He also referenced a physical altercation between these two in 2021, where Lindor allegedly grabbed McNeil's throat and pinned him against a wall.

This report from Puma was meant to serve as proof that the Mets had some clubhouse issues down the stretch last season, which perhaps contributed to the collapse that led to them missing the playoffs. And since Lindor is a franchise player who had no chance of getting traded, moving on from McNeil seemed like the obvious outcome of this reported rift.

Jeff McNeil Addresses Francisco Lindor Altercation

Lindor and McNeil hadn't spoken publicly about Puma's report until McNeil's introductory press conference with the A's on December 23, when he was asked about what happened.

“I don’t want to go into detail; it was nothing out of the ordinary, and I loved everyone in that clubhouse," McNeil said of the altercation, which was initially posted on X by sports journalist Manolo Hernández Douen.

McNeil clearly didn't want to go into detail about what happened, but he also didn't refute the report outright, thus essentially confirming that it was accurate (although that was never really called into question).

While McNeil's Mets tenure might have ended somewhat bitterly, there's no question that he contributed a lot to the franchise since making his MLB debut with the team in 2018. McNeil was a two-time All-Star and MLB's batting champion in 2022 while also playing solid defense.

It will be interesting to see how the 33-year-old fares with the Athletics, and whether he'll ultimately benefit from a chance of scenery to the West Coast, where he's from. Hopefully Mets fans will give him a warm welcome the next time he returns to Citi Field.

