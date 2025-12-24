Jeff McNeil claims he 'couldn't be happier' after being traded from Mets

The New York Mets parted ways with yet another of their most tenured players on December 22, when news broke that Jeff McNeil had been traded to the Athletics.

This move seemed to make sense for several reasons, one being that there is now a youth movement in New York's infield. Not only are Brett Baty, Luisangel Acuña, Mark Vientos, and Ronny Mauricio all competing for playing time, but top prospect Jett Williams also appears to be on the cusp of the major leagues and could make the Mets' roster after spring training.

But perhaps even more important than playing time concerns when it came to trading McNeil was his presence and standing in the clubhouse. On November 28, Mike Puma of the New York Post reported that there was a rift between McNeil and Francisco Lindor in the clubhouse, to the point where there was a confrontation between them during the Mets' June 20 game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Puma's report implied that this tension between Lindor and McNeil (who had a physical confrontation with each other back in 2021) created some clubhouse and chemistry issues for the Mets. And since Lindor wasn't going anywhere, New York parting ways with McNeil this offseason seemed like an inevitability.

Jeff McNeil Gets Honest About Mets Departure

McNeil had his introductory press conference with the Athletics on December 23 and addressed getting traded.

"It seems like [the Mets] are going in a different direction, so I knew it was a possibility. I'm super excited to be an A now. Definitely a crazy day yesterday, but I couldn't be happier," McNeil said, per an X post from MLB.com A's beat writer, Martín Gallegos.

When speaking about when he caught wind of getting traded, McNeil said, “I had a text from Stearns going, ‘Hey, please give me a call.' I was like, ‘I one hundred percent just got traded.’ I knew it was a possibility. I took that phone call. It was a quick phone call. I thanked him for everything and he thanked me for everything. … Definitely a crazy day," per a December 23 article from Gallegos.

McNeil also addressed his new club by saying, “It’s a super fun team to watch. I watched quite a bit of their games [from] New York. … Just a super fun, young team. They have a great young core. I just want to do my part to help them out. I’m super excited to be a part of it. I think we’re going to have a good squad.”

Regardless of how McNeil's tenure in New York ended, he deserves an ovation when the Athletics come to Citi Field next, which won't be until 2027.

