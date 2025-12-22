Jorge Polanco admits 'surprising' reaction to Mets' free agency decisions

There was a lot of interest in how the New York Mets could recover after longtime first baseman Pete Alonso left the team in free agency in favor of a five-year, $155 million contract with the Baltimore Orioles earlier this month.

Given how valuable Alonso has been in the middle of the Mets' lineup since making his MLB debut in 2019, there was no question that David Stearns and the rest of the Mets' brass needed to find some way to atone for the Polar Bear's production. And their first means of doing so was by signing former Seattle Mariners standout Jorge Polanco to a two-year, $40 million deal.

Polanco is coming off the best offensive season of his career, as he hit .265 with an .821 OPS, 26 home runs, and 78 stolen bases in 138 games played. While he's a below-average defender (which goes against what David Stearns was seemingly looking for in acquiring players this offseason), the fact that Polanco can play multiple positions in the infield, including first base, shows why this move made sense from the Mets' perspective.

Alonso wasn't the only high-profile Mets player to depart in free agency this offseason, as elite closer Edwin Diaz signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers. This came after New York signed Devin Williams and before they came to terms with Luke Weaver, and these two will likely make up for losing Diaz.

Jorge Polanco Addresses Mets Losing Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz

Polanco had his introductory press conference with the Mets on December 22 and was asked about these two former Mets players departing in free agency.

“It was surprising they both left, at the same time it’s business. Once you get into free agency the business does take over, but at the same time it was one of those things that happen," Polano said about Alonso and Diaz leaving, per an X post from SNY.

Polanco isn't the only person to find this surprising. However, the bottom line is that the Mets community must move forward and find other ways to be optimistic about the New York team that will take the field on Opening Day 2026.

Adding Polanco is one reason to be excited, and if the Mets can make another major splash in free agency or via trade, then many fans will have an easier time forgetting about who is no longer in Queens.

