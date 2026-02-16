Juan Soto Gets Real About Francisco Lindor Relationship

Down the stretch and after the New York Mets' disappointing 2025 season, there were various reports and speculations that something might have been amiss in the team's clubhouse, specifically as it pertained to several of their biggest stars.

Mike Puma of the New York Post broke this open with a November 28 report claiming that the relationship between Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto, who are arguably the Mets' two biggest stars, was "chilly" and alluded to differences between their respective personalities contributing to this.

This caused a lot of concern among Mets fans. While this wasn't as bad as Puma's report about a physical altercation between Lindor and Jeff McNeil, the thought that Lindor and Soto may not be getting along was troubling, to say the least. Especially because these two players are under contract for a very long time and presumably aren't going anywhere.

Soto did an interview with Luz García in Spanish that was posted on her YouTube channel on December 13. At one point, Garcia asked Soto what his relationship with Soto is like, and he said, “Good. I get along very well with Lindor. You know, he’s a great ball player and a tremendous person, and a happy person in the clubhouse amongst everything else," in translated Spanish, per an X post from @Masterflip_.

Juan Soto Doubles Down on Francisco Lindor Relationship Claim

Soto spoke with the media for the first time in 2026 on February 15. He was asked about Lindor at one point and shared a similar stance that he had back in December.

"I think it’s a great relationship. We talk all the time in the game, and everything. We help each other," Soto said of his relationship with Lindor, per an X video from SNY.

As for Lindor, he also spoke to the media on Sunday and was asked about the team's clubhouse chemistry at one point.

"Are we all best friends? That's not how it works in the clubhouse. But we are friends...We love each other and want the best for each other," Lindor said, per an X post from Laura Albanese.

Lindor and Soto clearly aren't the closest of friends. But as Lindor alluded to, that isn't necessary for success. So long as these two can both perform on the field and not detract from the team's chemistry, there should be nothing to worry about for the future.

