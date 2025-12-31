Juan Soto makes his focus for Mets extremely clear

Most New York Mets fans are not content with how the 2025 offseason has gone to this point.

While the Mets have made some solid additions to the roster, such as Marcus Semien, Devin Williams, Luke Weaver, and Jorge Polanco, the prevailing sentiment is that losing both Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz in free agency has made the Mets' roster worse right now than it was when the 2025 regular season ended.

And this doesn't just pertain to the Mets' on-field product. While trading Jeff McNeil away seemed partially to help New York's clubhouse chemistry, Alonso, Diaz, and Brandon Nimmo (who the Mets traded for Semien) were all key components to the club's camaraderie. Therefore, it's hard to know how the roster will integrate and assimilate with each other next season.

But it isn't all bad news for New York. For one, there's still plenty of time (and plenty of players available) for David Stearns and the rest of the front office to improve this roster before spring training begins, and all indications are that they're going to do so.

And even if the Mets don't add anyone else, this is still a solid, playoff-caliber roster that includes multiple superstars. None more so than Juan Soto.

Juan Soto Emphasizes Team Focus as Mets Look Ahead to 2026

The Mets might go as far as Juan Soto is winning to take them in 2026, given that Soto is coming off a career year and appears poised to compete for the NL MVP Award next season. And Soto got very clear about where his focus is during his December 31 interview with Manana Deportiva TV.

“At the end of the day, it’s all about winning a championship. That’s been the goal since day one. Bringing a title to the city of Queens and to New York as a whole. It’s been a while since they’ve won. We’re hungry, we’re anxious, and as far as individual numbers? They’ll come. My focus is simple: What we can accomplish together as a team," Soto said in translated Spanish, per an X post from @Masterflip_.

Every player says that their main goal is to win a championship, so hearing that from the 27-year-old doesn't come as a surprise. Yet, Soto's comments about disregarding his individual stats and instead focusing on the team's success speak volumes about where his priorities lie ahead of a pivotal 2026 campaign for his club.

