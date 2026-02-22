Mark Vientos Gets Honest About Potential Role for Mets

Mark Vientos made his spring training debut for the New York Mets on Sunday against the New York Yankees down in Tampa at Steinbrenner Field.

Vientos started at first base and went 0-for-3 at the plate, but is hoping for much better results this season after underachieving last year. His role with the Amazins' this upcoming season is also filled with a bit of uncertainty, given that the Mets signed Bo Bichette to be their starting third baseman as well as Jorge Polanco to man first base.

With Vientos' role with the Mets not exactly clear, the 26-year-old simply wants to help his team win in any way possible.

"Wherever they want me to play, wherever I get the opportunity, whether it's third, first, DH - wherever it is they want me to do, I'm fine with it. I just want to help the team win and do my best job for it," Vientos said to reporters.

When Vientos first came up to the big leagues towards the end of the 2022 season, he was used at both first and third base in the minor leagues. With the Triple-A Syracuse Mets, he played 26 games at first base and 59 at third base.

Vientos initially looked like New York's starting third baseman heading into last season, given that he slugged a career-high 27 home runs and drove in 71 runs in 111 games during the 2024 season, as well as showing improvement on defense at the hot corner. However, he significantly regressed last year, batting just .233/.289/.702 with 17 homers and 61 RBI in 121 games; Vientos also missed nearly a month of the regular season after suffering a hamstring strain on June 2 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

While Vientos was able to hit 17 home runs for the Mets last season, the infielder never found consistency at the dish or in the field, which resulted in Brett Baty receiving more playing time at third base in 2025. This may also be the reason why the Mets inked contracts with both Bichette and Polanco.

Despite the Mets adding insurance to their infield and lineup this offseason with those free agent signings, Mark Vientos made it clear that he is willing to help the ballclub in any capacity in what is undoubtedly a critical season for the young infielder.

