Juan Soto sends clear message about playing first base

As soon as he was at the plate, it's no secret that New York Mets superstar Juan Soto was not good on defense last season.

Soto had a -13 Fielding Run Value in 2025, according to Baseball Savant. Fielding Run Value is an advanced metric that quantifies a player's overall defensive abilities on a run-based scale, and is then compared to an average major league fielder at that position. Therefore, having a -13 meant that Soto cost the Mets 13 runs in the outfield compared to an average right fielder. It was also the fourth-worst Fielding Run Value in the entire league and the second-worst among outfielders.

Soto wasn't the only mediocre defender on the Mets' roster last season, as the team wasn't good defensively as a whole. David Stearns made it clear that he wanted to address this in the offseason, which seems to have played in to him letting Pete Alonso (who was also bad defensively) walk in free agency.

Dec 12, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; New York Mets general manager David Stearns speaks to the media during a Juan Soto introductory press conference at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Juan Soto addresses possibility of major position change

Given Soto's struggles in right field, there have been some rumblings that a move to first base (which is often seen as the easiest position in the field) might be inevitable for the 27-year-old, perhaps as soon as the 2026 season.

However, Soto doesn't seem to think a position move is necessary right now, which he conveyed during an interview with LIDOM SHOP that was published on YouTube on January 5.

"Not yet, give me some time. Right now I'm just getting started," Soto said about the possibility of playing first base in translated Spanish, per an X post from Master Flip (@Masterflip_).

Soto was then asked about taking throws at first base and said, "That was me having a good time with the boys and chatting it up. At the end of the day, in any role or position where I can help the team, I'm all in. If one day they need me to step into that spot, I’ll be ready and willing to do it. But for now, there’s still plenty of time left, 14 more years, a few more government changes, but after that, we’ll see what happens."

Therefore, it sounds like Soto would be open to moving from right field to first base in the future if it were to help the Mets. But that move won't be coming in the next season.

Perhaps Soto can improve his defense in 2026 and make this chatter about moving to first die down entirely.

