Kodai Senga Opens Up on Lost Confidence Ahead of Next Season

One of the biggest X-factors for the New York Mets entering next season is which version of Kodai Senga they get.

Last season told a tale of two halves for the Japanese right-hander. In his first 13 starts, Senga posted an MLB-best 1.47 ERA, looking every bit like the ace the Mets believed they had back in his rookie season in 2023. But after landing awkwardly on a throw to first base and suffering a hamstring strain on June 13, he was placed on the injured list.

When he returned, Senga looked like a shell of himself, unable to generate the same swing-and-miss and posting a 6.56 ERA the rest of the way. His struggles grew so pronounced that he ultimately agreed with the team to accept a demotion to Triple-A Syracuse and did not return for the rest of the season.

Over the winter, there was speculation that the Mets could shop Senga, but he reportedly told the team he wanted to remain in New York. With that wish granted, the right-hander now has an opportunity in front of him. The question is whether Senga can recapture his former form.

Senga opens up on his confidence level entering next season

Senga spoke to the media for the first time Wednesday since arriving in Port St. Lucie, opening up about the emotions over the past two years.

"These past two years have been frustrating and tough mentally," Senga said. "At some points, maybe I started to lose confidence. In this world, it's either you do it or you don't and I'm here to do it. That's all there is."

Senga’s frustrations are understandable given how quickly he burst onto the scene in 2023, emerging as one of baseball’s rising stars. He finished second in the National League Rookie of the Year voting after posting a 2.98 ERA across 166.1 innings and striking out 202 batters, many via his signature "ghost" forkball.

Going from rising star to being sent down to the minors in just three years was a heavy blow for the right-hander. And when trade discussions began surfacing, Senga made it clear he didn’t want this to be the end of his story in New York.

"At the end of the day I control only what I can control," Senga said. "At that point, I hadn't gotten traded yet, so I just wanted to do whatever I can in that moment and be back out there for the Mets and play hard."

Senga added, "As long as I'm given this opportunity, I'm going to give it my all for this organization."

Now, Senga has a clean slate and the chance to prove himself once again in New York. The question remains: which version of Senga will the Mets see this season?

