Why Kodai Senga's Spring Focus Matters More Than His Results

This upcoming season could be a make-or-break one for New York Mets right-handed starting pitcher Kodai Senga.

Senga has dealt with injuries plaguing his last two season with the Mets and is looking to get back on track by staying healthy for the entirety of 2026.

When asked by reporters what his goals for spring training were this year, Senga kept it blunt and simple, "To not get injured.”

"These past two years have been frustrating and tough mentally. At some points, maybe I started to lose confidence,” Senga said through an interpreter. “In this world, it's either you do it, or you don't. And I'm here to do it. That's all there is."

“Last year with the injuries, it really put me off balance,” Senga said. “Had to end the year that way, but through rehab this offseason, I feel really good, and I’m really happy with where I’m at.”

Through his first 13 starts last season, Senga had a sparkling 1.47 ERA. However, a right hamstring strain landed him on the IL on June 13. Upon returning one month later, Senga was not the same pitcher and saw his ERA jump to 3.02 before a demotion to the minor leagues prematurely ended his season.

Senga of course missed most of the 2024 campaign with a shoulder injury and then a calf strain once he returned from the shelf. Now after two lost campaigns in a row due to injuries, Senga wants to prove to himself that he can pitch a full season.

“Before showing the organization anything, I think I need to prove it to myself that I can go out there and pitch a full season,” he said. “And once I can prove it to myself, I think then comes the third party, how everyone else sees me. So, first I need to be out there for myself.”

What matters the most for Senga in spring training is staying healthy. The 33-year-old will surely receive spring starts, but the results are less important than his ability to remain on the mound leading up to the regular season.

It was not long ago in the 2023 season where Senga finished with a 12-7 record and 2.98 ERA and was the runner-up for the National League Rookie of the Year Award. The Mets are hoping he can rediscover this form for them in 2026 and it all starts with his health.

