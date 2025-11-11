Lefty ace called 'perfect fit' for the Mets

With the New York Mets expected to look for an ace this offseason, could this left-hander be a possible fit?

In an November 11 article for ESPN, MLB insider Jeff Passan called Framber Valdez a "perfect fit" for the Mets.

"As reticent as president of baseball operations David Stearns is to sign starting pitchers to long-term deals, the alternative is to dip into their farm system and trade for them," Passan wrote. "And while that remains a possibility, one thing owner Steve Cohen has is money, and free agency is the optimal vessel to utilize it. So who better to go after than the most consistent starter available to join a rotation that is anything but consistent? Sign free agent left-hander Framber Valdez."

This prediction from Passan comes after Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported yesterday that Valdez is attending the GM meetings in Las Vegas, which got underway on Monday and will last until Thursday.

Top free agent lefty Framber Valdez is here at the GM meetings, and will meet with teams. Valdez is tied with Max Fried for most wins this decade and second in quality starts to Zack Wheeler. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 11, 2025

Valdez is a free agent for the first time in his career, and is expected to have many suitors this offseason. Over the last couple of seasons, he has solidified himself as one of the most dominant left-handed starting pitchers in all of Major League Baseball.

The 31-year-old, who has spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Houston Astros, is a two-time All-Star, a World Series champion, and has also tossed a no-hitter on August 1, 2023, against the Cleveland Guardians.

Valdez is also coming off another stellar year with Houston in 2025. In 31 starts, he posted a 13-11 record with a 3.66 ERA, 187 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.24 across 192 innings pitched.

The lefty hurler also became just the 10th pitcher in Astros history to reach 1,000 career strikeouts this past season when he reached that impressive milestone on July 29 against the Washington Nationals. And after posting 13 regular-season wins for Houston in 2025, Valdez has now recorded 10 wins or more in the regular season for five straight years.

Framber Valdez's 11th K.



All 11 on Curveballs. 👀 pic.twitter.com/h9DFW1k5Ev — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 29, 2025

The Mets are in desperate need to add an ace to their starting rotation this offseason after it unraveled this past season; the rotation's ineffectiveness was one of the prime factors in why New York missed the postseason despite their high expectations.

The team had to rely heavily on their three young starters in Brandon Sproat, Nolan McLean and Jonah Tong towards the end of the regular season, as the veterans of the rotation struggled to give any length. David Stearns and company now know that the previous pitching formula they operated under is not sustainable.

If the Mets want to kick off the offseason on a strong note, adding an ace like Framber Valdez to the rotation would certainly send a message across the league.

