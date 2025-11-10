Insider's 'embarrassed' Steve Cohen claim hints at Mets spending spree
When New York Mets owner Steve Cohen gave David Stearns the green light to offer Juan Soto a 15-year, $765 million contract last offseason, Cohen probably thought this was going to cement his team's return to the 2025 MLB postseason.
And just to make matters even more finite (and appease Mets fans), he also convinced Stearns to re-sign Pete Alonso. Many felt like this move made New York a shoo-in to make the playoffs, given how talented their starting lineup had become.
However, a starting lineup is just one component of a team's success. There's also the pitching staff, which is equally (if not more) important when a team is trying to cement its status as a playoff (and potential World Series) contender. And in hindsight, it's now clear that the Mets' front office didn't do nearly enough last offseason and at the trade deadline to improve the pitching staff enough to secure this team's chances of contention.
Insider Suggests 'Embarrassed' Steve Cohen Will Fuel Busy Mets Offseason
Cohen made his frustration apparent throughout the course of the season with several social media posts, including when he wrote, "Mets fans everywhere. I owe you an apology . You did your part by showing up and supporting the team. We didn’t do our part. We will do a post-mortem and figure out the obvious and less obvious reasons why the team didn’t perform up to your and my expectations
We are all feeling raw emotions today. I know how much time and effort you have put into this team. The result was unacceptable," on September 29.
And if this message didn't make Cohen's offseason intentions clear enough, a claim that USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale made about Cohen in a November 10 article certainly did.
"[The Mets] embarrassed themselves by having the biggest payroll and failed to make the playoffs. And owner Steve Cohen hates to be embarrassed. They’ll come up with one, if not two front-line starters," Nightengale wrote when saying the Mets will be among MLB's most aggressive teams this offseason.
It will be fascinating to see which pitchers Stearns and the Mets are most eager to pursue in the weeks and months to come, because there are plenty of compelling options. They could also execute a trade for a pitcher like Joe Ryan of the Minnesota Twins or Sandy Alcantara of the Miami Marlins.
Regardless, this claim from Nightengale has got to have Mets fans feeling good about their team's intentions.