Mets 'not seriously involved' in Tatsuya Imai talks
The New York Mets still need to improve their starting rotation before Spring Training, but another potential target is now off the board.
Earlier this morning, news broke that right-hander Tatsuya Imai and the Houston Astros agreed to a three-year deal. However, a later report from the New York Post's Jon Heyman claimed that the Mets, along with the Yankees, were not seriously involved in talks for the Japanese starter.
Imai, 27, was widely regarded as one of the most intriguing free agents available this offseason following his posting on November 19. The three-time NPB All-Star is coming off arguably the best season of his career in 2025, posting a 10-5 record with a career-best 1.92 ERA and 178 strikeouts across 163.2 innings. Yet despite all of the accolades, Imai's market was relatively quiet leading up to his signing deadline on Friday.
What's next for New York's starting rotation?
While the Mets were never confirmed as a frontrunner to land Imai, his signing eliminates a potential option for a rotation that remains unsettled.
The starting pitching market, and the free agent market as a whole, has cooled off significantly in recent weeks. That said, several frontline starters remain available, including Framber Valdez and Ranger Suárez. Both pitchers have previously been linked to New York this offseason, as the Mets are expected to make a move to their rotation before Opening Day this coming March.
As of right now, fellow WBC teammates Nolan McLean and Clay Holmes seem to be the only locks for New York's starting rotation next season. However, questions remain behind them. David Peterson and Sean Manaea both struggled to stay consistent in 2025, and Kodai Senga's future role is uncertain after he struggled following his return from a right hamstring strain in June.
Additionally, the roles of young pitchers Brandon Sproat and Jonah Tong remain unclear. Both right-handers have been viewed as potential trade chips in New York's pursuit of star power.
Imai's signing may very well kickstart further movement in the starting pitching free agent market. The Mets have yet to make a move for their rotation and have been reluctant to offer long-term contracts this offseason, as seen in the Pete Alonso and Edwin Díaz negotiations, and the team's signings already this winter.
It remains unknown how willing New York would be to commit long-term money to a top starter. However, several pitchers previously linked to the Mets, including Imai and Michael King, ultimately agreed to three-year deals. If Valdez or Suárez become open to contracts of similar length, the Mets would likely remain firmly in the mix.
