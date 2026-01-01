Mets 'not seriously involved' in Tatsuya Imai talks

The New York Mets still need to improve their starting rotation before Spring Training, but another potential target is now off the board.

Earlier this morning, news broke that right-hander Tatsuya Imai and the Houston Astros agreed to a three-year deal. However, a later report from the New York Post's Jon Heyman claimed that the Mets, along with the Yankees, were not seriously involved in talks for the Japanese starter.

Yankees and Mets were not seriously involved in Imai talks. Cubs were among teams in the mix before Astros won the bidding. Imai is on his way to Houston now. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 1, 2026

Imai, 27, was widely regarded as one of the most intriguing free agents available this offseason following his posting on November 19. The three-time NPB All-Star is coming off arguably the best season of his career in 2025, posting a 10-5 record with a career-best 1.92 ERA and 178 strikeouts across 163.2 innings. Yet despite all of the accolades, Imai's market was relatively quiet leading up to his signing deadline on Friday.

Read More: How Mets can pivot after losing Tatsuya Imai sweepstakes

What's next for New York's starting rotation?

Jul 30, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns speaks to the media about the MLB trade deadline before a game against the Minnesota Twins at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

While the Mets were never confirmed as a frontrunner to land Imai, his signing eliminates a potential option for a rotation that remains unsettled.

The starting pitching market, and the free agent market as a whole, has cooled off significantly in recent weeks. That said, several frontline starters remain available, including Framber Valdez and Ranger Suárez. Both pitchers have previously been linked to New York this offseason, as the Mets are expected to make a move to their rotation before Opening Day this coming March.

On @Honda SportsNite, @DaniWex and @john_jastremski discuss where the Mets should look to bolster their starting rotation heading into next season: pic.twitter.com/emhciMt2MW — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) December 31, 2025

Read More: Mets among teams speaking with top free agent starter

As of right now, fellow WBC teammates Nolan McLean and Clay Holmes seem to be the only locks for New York's starting rotation next season. However, questions remain behind them. David Peterson and Sean Manaea both struggled to stay consistent in 2025, and Kodai Senga's future role is uncertain after he struggled following his return from a right hamstring strain in June.

Additionally, the roles of young pitchers Brandon Sproat and Jonah Tong remain unclear. Both right-handers have been viewed as potential trade chips in New York's pursuit of star power.

Imai's signing may very well kickstart further movement in the starting pitching free agent market. The Mets have yet to make a move for their rotation and have been reluctant to offer long-term contracts this offseason, as seen in the Pete Alonso and Edwin Díaz negotiations, and the team's signings already this winter.

It remains unknown how willing New York would be to commit long-term money to a top starter. However, several pitchers previously linked to the Mets, including Imai and Michael King, ultimately agreed to three-year deals. If Valdez or Suárez become open to contracts of similar length, the Mets would likely remain firmly in the mix.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Recommended Articles: