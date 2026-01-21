Mets Among 'Many Teams' Interested in Free Agent Outfielder

After missing out on Kyle Tucker to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the New York Mets have shifted focus to another outfielder who is still a free agent.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Tuesday that the Mets are among "many teams" who've maintained contact with outfielder Austin Hays. Two other teams that Heyman also listed were the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees.

Cardinals, Yankees and Mets are among many teams who’ve maintained contact with free agent OF Austin Hays, who was fully healthy and had a very nice season in 2025. Cody Bellinger remains the top OF target of the two NY teams. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 20, 2026

As already mentioned, New York was the runner-up in the Tucker free agency sweepstakes when the All-Star outfielder inked a four-year, $240 million deal with the back-to-back World Series champions. And with the Mets still searching for a left fielder, Hays has become a potential option for them.

Hays spent last season with the Cincinnati Reds after signing a one-year, $5 million deal with the club; in 103 games, he slashed .266/.315/.453 with 15 home runs, 64 RBI and an OPS of .768. It was the most games that Hays appeared since his All-Star season with the Baltimore Orioles in 2023, when he appeared in 144 games and batted .275/.325/.444 with 16 long balls, 67 RBI, and a .769 OPS.

Read More: Steve Cohen's Failed Kyle Tucker Recruiting Tactic Revealed

Before the start of last season, the 30-year-old had played just 85 games combined in 2024, split between the Orioles and later the Philadelphia Phillies. Hays was sidelined for nearly a month at the start of the 2024 campaign after suffering a strained left calf, limiting him to just 63 games with the Orioles before being traded to the Phillies on July 26.

Hays played in only 23 games for Philadelphia, slashing .256/.275/.397 with two home runs and six RBI; it was later revealed that a kidney infection hampered his ability to play. He was non-tendered by the Phillies after the 2024 season.

While Hays is nearly two years removed from an injury-riddled campaign, his bounce-back season with the Reds in 2025 could be very intriguing to the Mets. The club is in dire need of a left fielder after trading Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers for infielder Marcus Semien back in November.

Despite this latest report from Heyman, the Amazins' are also reportedly still in the mix for Cody Bellinger, who is perhaps the best remaining bat on the open market. The expectation, though, is that Bellinger would wind up back with the Yankees, where he spent all of last season.

In eight major league seasons thus far, Hays is batting .262/.313/.435 with 83 home runs, 312 RBI and a .748 OPS.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Recommended Articles: