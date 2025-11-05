Mets called possible suitor for free agent infielder
In April, it was reported that New York Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns flew to Japan to scout multiple top players who could be headed to MLB in the future.
That future is arriving soon.
On Oct. 22, the Yomiuri Giants announced they plan to make corner infielder Kazuma Okamoto available via the posting system this winter. It would be the first time the 22-time Japan Series champions have posted a star player in his prime, and according to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, the Mets could be in the mix to land the six-time NPB All-Star.
“The New York Mets and Detroit Tigers are among the possible suitors for Okamoto, given their need for improved production at the hot corner,” Morosi wrote Wednesday. “Tigers third basemen combined for an American League-low .628 OPS in 2025, and the Mets are looking at corner infielders with Pete Alonso entering free agency.”
Okamoto, 29, has hit .277/.361/.521 (.882 OPS) with 248 home runs and 717 RBIs for Yomiuri during his 11-year career in Nippon Professional Baseball. The righty slugger reached the 30-homer mark in six straight seasons from 2018 to 2023, establishing a high of 41 in 2023.
During the 2023 World Baseball Classic gold medal game, Okamoto homered off Team USA’s Kyle Freeland in the bottom of the fourth inning, providing the decisive run in Japan’s win. He finished the tournament with two homers, seven RBIs, eight walks, and a 1.278 OPS.
After dropping to 27 homers over 143 games in 2024, a first-half elbow injury limited Okamoto to 77 games this season. He was productive upon his return, finishing the 2025 campaign with a .322/.411/.581 (.992 OPS) slash line and 15 home runs across 314 plate appearances. His 11.3% strikeout rate this year was considerably lower than fellow NPB All-Star Munetaka Murakami’s 28.6% rate.
ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported in September that Okamoto will likely receive a shorter-term contract than the 25-year-old Murakami, but MLB teams still view a deal worth at least $50 million as “plenty realistic” for the longtime Yomiuri star. His primary position has been third base, where he is a two-time Golden Glove Award winner, though he played a career-high 130 games at first base during the 2024 season.
On Tuesday, the Mets announced that five-time All-Star first baseman Pete Alonso officially declined his $24 million player option for 2026, making him a free agent. The soon-to-be 31-year-old slugger should have a stronger market than he did last winter after posting an .871 OPS with 38 home runs, 41 doubles, and 126 RBIs over 162 games in 2025.
If the Mets are unable to bring back Alonso, signing the versatile Okamoto is one way they could address first base. Other free-agent first basemen in this year’s class include Josh Naylor, Ryan O’Hearn, Carlos Santana, and Paul Goldschmidt.
Once Okamoto is posted, all 30 MLB teams will have a 45-day window to negotiate with him. If an agreement is reached, the signing team would need to pay a release fee to Yomiuri, determined by the guaranteed value of Okamoto’s contract.
If no agreement is reached within that window, he will return to Yomiuri in 2026. Okamoto is one NPB season away from gaining enough service time to become eligible for unrestricted international free agency, which would allow him to sign with an MLB team next offseason without being posted.